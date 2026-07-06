Projecting the Knicks' Rotation After Andre Drummond Signing

Ever since Landry Shamet decided to return to the Knicks, the rotation was just a backup center away from being complete. New York spent a few days canvassing whatever was left of the big man market. But after numerous linked names and reported trade attempts, the Knicks came to a one-year $3.9 million agreement with Andre Drummond, finalizing their rotation.

Unless a certain former Laker decides to take the minimum to have his farewell tour as a Knick, New York will keep the same starting lineup that won the team's first championship in 53 years.

This starting lineup, which had been much maligned under Tom Thibodeau, proved they can work last season. They proved that with some tweaks and sacrifices, they could morph into an offense that could beat you in multiple ways, while their elite defense stifled opponents. With even more confidence and an entire training camp to further drill those principles, can this starting five take another step?

Knicks' starters, bench and depth chart all but set after signing Drummond

Starters Second Unit Third Unit Jalen Brunson Jose Alvarado Tyler Kolek Josh Hart Deuce McBride Mikal Bridges Landry Shamet Pacôme Dadiet OG Anunoby Mohamed Diawara Karl-Anthony Towns Andre Drummond

The second unit should stay the same, though there is still a possibility that Deuce McBride or Dadiet get traded for another center. And if that doesn’t happen in the near future, it could still be an option at the trade deadline.

As of now though, this is how things stand. It is a reserve unit that brings back four players. But with Jose Alvarado spending his first full season in New York, Mohamed Diawara likely taking a step forward in the depth chart, and Drummond replacing Mitchell Robinson, it’ll be a slightly new look for the defending champions.

Alvarado provides the Knicks with some much-needed ballhandling. Outside of Brunson, the Knicks didn’t have anybody in the rotation that could reliably bring the ball up and set up the offense. While Kolek may have been able to give them that, Alvarado can do it while being a defensive pest. If Alvarado can see some positive regression in shooting, the combination of him, McBride, and Shamet should make them one of the best bench trios of shooters and defenders in the entire league. Combine that with the defensive, shooting, and playmaking potential of Diawara, as well as the elite rebounding of Drummond, and the Knicks bench could be a real strength during the regular season.

Filling out the rest of the roster will be the aforementioned Kolek and Dadiet. Both could be traded at some point this season and it wouldn’t surprise anybody. But they currently sit as the 12th and 13th men. And a potential Jordan Clarkson or DeMar DeRozan signing would push them further down. Neither are projected to be major contributors because of the guard depth, but either could be relied on as an injury plug-in during the regular season.

The roster on paper looks good. It’s a team that just dominated its way through the postseason and brings back an overwhelming majority of its key players. But there are two main questions standing in the way of their quest for back-to-back championships though. Can Diawara make the leap from a fun rookie to a real consistent contributor on a contending team? And will the Knicks decide that Drummond isn't enough to solidify the backup center spot?