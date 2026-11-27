After a sluggish start to the season, the New York Knicks have turned things around, winning 11 of their last 14 games.

During that span, the Knicks have leaned on a surprisingly stout defense and the depth that proved so vital in last year’s championship run while the offense has steadily found its footing for longer stretches.

And yet (and perhaps this can be viewed as a positive), the Knicks still don’t have all of their rotation players clicking at the same time. The struggles or inconsistency of some of these players lead to uneven play. The Knicks frequently find themselves clawing out of games in clutch time and more recently, trying to hold on to leads as opponents climb back into games.

So, as December looms and the Knicks approach the quarter mark of the season, here’s a look at four players facing pressure to turn things around.

4. Mikal Bridges

Bridges’ struggles to start the season have been well-documented. Though Bridges had a moment of glory with his game-winning buzzer beater over the Portland Trail Blazers, he is still shooting just 40.3% from the field and 31.7% from three for the season.

This has been part of the Bridges experience in New York—big swings between slumps and hot streaks. Bridges has proven to be a solid postseason player in each of the past two seasons, and that history should earn him patience as he works through this current slump.

Still, the Knicks can only afford to be so patient. While Bridges has been solid on defense this season, offensively, he has been close to a zero. The Knicks badly need Bridges to be an effective floor-spacer in the corners and on the wings, and his off-the-dribble midrange game is a luxury on this roster. He is obviously not hitting those shots so far this year.

If these struggles continue into December, it will obviously raise questions about how long Mike Brown can hold onto this starting lineup. But should they continue too long, it also raises questions about Bridges’ future in New York. Yes, that is a dramatic reading of things, but with the Knicks ducking the second apron, Karl-Anthony Towns proving worthy of a max, and very few salaries to trade out in deals to improve the roster, at what point does Bridges become the avenue to greater cap flexibility?

Now, it’s worth noting that this Knicks front office is not one to sell low on players or deal them at their lowest value, and that would seemingly be happening with Bridges. It seems unlike this Knicks front office to deal a key rotation player for 80 cents on the dollar, just for flexibility elsewhere. And again, Bridges’ history suggests a hot streak is on its way.

But if Bridges doesn’t turn things around in the next few weeks, multiple uncomfortable questions will start to be asked.

3. Miles McBride

McBride missed the Knicks' last two games with adductor tightness. Prior to that, however, “Deuce” had played just 45 total minutes over the Knicks’ previous four games, going just 4-of-11 from the field.

Indeed, McBride—if it's not entirely injury-related—looks like the victim of a potential logjam in the backcourt. Landry Shamet has become an essential guard off the bench. Tyler Kolek has impressed, and Brown has brought Jose Alvarado back into the rotation to play as a second ballhandler next to Jalen Brunson.

McBride hasn’t been pushed completely out of the rotation, but he is playing startlingly few minutes for a player who was once considered the Knicks’ sixth man.

With Shamet, McBride, Kolek, Clarkson, and Alvarado all vying for minutes, it’s not hard to imagine a shake-up is coming at some point this season. And with McBride extension-eligible and on an expiring contract, he looks like a potential trade candidate.

Looming free agency adds to the pressure for McBride. Not only does he seemingly have to play exceedingly well to earn minutes in a crowded rotation, he also surely wants to perform well to earn a new, big contract.

2. Andre Drummond

Drummond has probably been more or less what many Knicks fans expected—a competent backup who can vacillate between looking like a solid reserve big man or not good enough to play major minutes on a contender.

Thus, Drummond’s situation entering December is about the same as it’s always been: playing for his future in New York.

Luckily, for Drummond’s sake, he doesn’t have a strong third-string center behind him pushing him for minutes. Thus far, James Wiseman doesn’t look like someone ready to supplant Drummond as the backup. But Drummond is playing against any potential center trade candidates that the Knicks might target before the trade deadline. Given the Knicks’ salary constraints with a trade (again, the Knicks can’t take on more money than they send out in a deal), Drummond is essentially fighting for his spot against any center making $8 million or less who could be had in a low-cost trade.

Is it already too late for Drummond? Knicks fans and analysts have speculated for months that Drummond would be a placeholder until the Knicks figured out a way to acquire a better backup center. In the meantime, Drummond needs to improve his finishing around the basket, clean up his fouls, and remain engaged at a high level during all of his minutes on the court.

1. Mohamed Diawara

It is too early to panic about Diawara. He has still only played 76 career games—less than one full season. Knicks fans who expected a massive leap in Year 2 were likely always getting a little ahead of themselves.

With that said, it’s hard not to feel disappointed with Diawara’s start to his second season. Exciting moments have been few and far between. Diawara’s shot doesn’t look any better, his defense doesn’t jump off the page, and too often, he just kind of floats around the court, not doing much of anything.

The Athletic’s Fred Katz made a good point about Diawara on his Katz and Shoot podcast: Diawara has been compared to many excellent NBA wings—namely Pascal Siakam—because of his frame. But Diawara lacks those players’ speed, leaping ability, and strength—attributes that make the difference between a late first-round pick like Siakam was in 2016 and a late second-round pick like Diawara. Diawara is skilled enough, but he doesn’t stand out physically, and that puts him at a disadvantage when he is trying to make impact plays in limited minutes, on limited touches. Without excellent three-point shooting, and then the ability to make plays attacking closeouts, his offensive impact is going to be limited.

Diawara has already fallen out of Brown’s rotation when the Knicks have their full team. He is likely going to get several more cracks. He needs to show a lot more in those stints or he risks going the way of Pacome Dadiet—an interesting prospect the Knicks have essentially written off.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.