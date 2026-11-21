Entering the 2026-27 NBA season, it seemed as if Tyler Kolek could be the odd man out on the New York Knicks. The extension-eligible Kolek, entering his third season, seemed squarely behind Jose Alvarado for backup point guard duties, and that’s with guards like Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, and Jordan Clarkson also getting minutes off the bench.

However, an early injury to Alvarado and some uninspiring play afterward gave Kolek a chance to play, and he took the opportunity and ran with it. Kolek, to date, has been a bright spot for the Knicks — a backup floor general who gets others involved, keeps his foot on the gas, and boasts one of the best assist-turnover ratios in the NBA.

This development has not made Alvarado irrelevant, however. In fact, New York is getting a clear view of how both can coexist and why it makes the rotation better off to have both around.

Kolek-Alvarado tandem is too good for Knicks to break up in trade

In the Knicks’ Thursday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Mike Brown turned to Alvarado for a spark, despite some solid first-quarter minutes from Kolek after Jalen Brunson briefly left after getting hit in the head. It’s the second game in a row that Brown has turned to Alvarado for a surprise rotation — a sign of Brown’s tendency to experiment in the regular season and keep players involved. On Thursday, Alvarado ended up playing more minutes than Kolek.

It's not as if Alvarado blew anyone away: 13 minutes, 2 points, 1-3 FG, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, -3. But he was capable and steady. Alvarado provides a different look and feel than Brunson and Kolek, and he can be trusted with minutes, as the Finals showed.

What could resemble a logjam at the backup point guard spot instead seems like a strength for the Knicks, a valuable trait that should pay off during the slog of the regular season. Behind their captain in Brunson, the Knicks have a passing guru who appears to have made a leap in his third season in Kolek and a steady, fierce spark in Alvarado, who brings defensive intensity and showed in last year’s Finals to be ready for the biggest moments.

It’s early in the season, but both players seem capable of stepping in at any moment, and keeping both would provide good insurance for Brunson if he misses time.

The Knicks’ backup guards all seem comfortable in their roles, and Brown has the luxury of pressing many different buttons, depending on what the game calls for. But this emerging bench tandem may also complicate things on a trade front for the Knicks.

If there was one “positive” to a potential back-court logjam, it was that perhaps a member of the bench could be expendable in a trade for more front-court depth, particularly a backup center. With the Knicks needing to send out more money than they take in in a trade, combining Kolek with, say, Pacome Dadiet could give the Knicks about $5.1 million to work with.

It’s not that the Knicks can’t still do that; it’s just that the choices become harder.

If Alvarado and Kolek seem too vital to give up, the pickings get slim. One has to imagine Shamet and his increasingly valuable play is off the table. Clarkson has also been essential in some of the Knicks’ wins, he’s a valuable locker room presence, and he doesn’t add significantly more salary to a deal.

That leaves McBride, who is not exactly a new candidate. McBride and his expiring contract have long been viewed as a potential trade piece, mainly because the Knicks may not be able to keep him if they are insistent on ducking the second apron.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto added more fuel to that fire this week by noting that Shamet’s strong start to the season may make McBride more expendable.

Of course, all of these are tough decisions. In a vacuum, McBride is probably a better overall player than both Kolek and Alvarado. If Shamet were to get hurt and miss significant time, McBride would be in line to play a major role (same goes for any of the Knicks’ wings).

Trading a very good player (albeit perhaps the Knicks’ most valuable trade asset) to keep depth elsewhere creates a ripple effect on the roster — the Knicks might become even smaller and have less shooting and point-of-attack defense.

Keeping both Kolek and Alvarado is a bit of a luxury. The Knicks’ front office could eventually decide that the need for more frontcourt depth is too dire to live with such a luxury.

Then again, the front office could also decide that they can live with so-so backup center minutes if it means maintaining one of the roster’s current strengths.

Such is life for a deep championship contender with few fungible salaries — moving any part of this roster will be a difficult pill to swallow.

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