Knicks' Recent John Konchar Fling Is Now on Life Support

Less than two weeks ago, the New York Knicks were linked to free agent John Konchar in what was a bit of a surprise, given the team isn't short on wing options. The fact that New York was in on Konchar so soon after his recent release indicated true interest that could be explored if the veteran was open to joining the team for camp.

However, it turns out the Knicks aren't the only ones in the Konchar sweepstakes. Monday night, Marc Stein reported that the Raptors, Heat, and Magic are also in the mix for the veteran swingman. In addition, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson cited a source who's "skeptical" about Konchar agreeing to a non-guaranteed contract and mentioned the veteran could wait until better offers present themselves closer to opening night.

REPORT: The New York Knicks are among a few teams showing interest in Free Agent John Konchar, per @TheSteinLine



“John Konchar is one of the top free agents available and has drawn interest, league sources say, from Miami, New York, Orlando and Toronto.” pic.twitter.com/EzMA02YEWo — SleeperKnicks (@SleeperKnicks) September 15, 2026

Take both of these pieces of intel together, plus what they mean, and Konchar-to-New-York looks a lot less unlikely.

John Konchar's increased interest directly hurts Knicks signing possibility

More teams joining the fray certainly make things more difficult for the Knicks on the Konchar front. Before, they would've stood out to the veteran—even if they didn't have much they could guarantee in terms of money or role—by forming the line for his services and seeming like the leaders of the charge.

Instead, New York now has at least three other franchises to compete with. All of them are expected to be playoff teams, which hurts one unique appeal of the Big Apple. Plus, that's three other rosters and coaching staffs for Konchar to evaluate; he may very well prefer his fit or pathways to playing time with one of the new suitors over the Knicks.

Making matters worse for Leon Rose, it doesn't sound like Konchar is particularly antsy to settle for a non-guaranteed deal. That further hurts the possibility of him landing in New York, as Rose has opted to maintain flexibility throughout this offseason, so he would very likely prefer to bring Konchar in without fully committing (at first) for the 2026-27 campaign.

This leaves the Knicks to fight a battle on two fronts with Konchar. They not only have to stand out among the rest of the interested parties, but also find a contract solution that works for both the team and the veteran.

New York certainly could accomplish the first part of that equation being the defending champs. The Big Apple provides a unique and lucrative opportunity for role players given the large market, which means plenty of eyeballs would be on Konchar as he seeks to earn his next long-term NBA deal. And though the Knicks have a good assortment of wings, there's players like Mohamed Diawara and Jordan Clarkson who are very much TBD in terms of being featured parts of the rotation.

That said, the contract element with Konchar seems like a real sticking point. He doesn't need to be in any rush or settle for a deal that presents more risk than easy reward, which is the case with joining New York as a camp invite.

Given he's already generated legit interest, he shouldn't have any trouble finding a team to sign him later this preseason or closer to opening night. In fact, waiting could unearth an even better situation for Konchar, who'd be the first choice for anyone with a major role that needs to be filled due to injuries or departures in the lead-up to the start of the season.

It's certainly intriguing to envision Konchar joining the Knicks and how he might impact their camp. He'd be the perfect kind of proven veteran to add to the mix and keep the current wing corps on their toes. He could even beat out an incumbent or at least push someone like Diawara to play at the level New York needs to repeat.

However, that dream scenario for the Knicks appears to be just that, as Konchar has more avenues to explore.

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