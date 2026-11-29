Despite all of the fluidity in Mike Brown's rotation last season, one player who had a difficult time earning minutes was Pacome Dadiet. The then-second-year wing appeared in just 29 games and averaged just 6.2 minutes per outing.

Given his inability to crack the rotation in years past, and the Knicks seemingly prioritizing Mohamed Diawara's future, nobody thought Dadiet would be playing much this season.

Brown has once again surprised fans, though, as Dadiet is part of a new experiment in New York that's yielding some intriguing early returns, but they require valuable context as well.

There are undeniable positive signs around Pacome Dadiet's Knicks season so far—especially as of late

Through 19 games, Dadiet has played in eight contests, which accounts for an appearance in 42% of the Knicks' games this season (compared to 35% last season). Furthermore, Dadiet has played in more than five minutes in six of those eight games. Last season, Dadiet played in more than five minutes on just eight total occasions.

Those numbers alone are telling. But dig deeper and you'll see an even more of the story.

Over the last four games, Dadiet is averaging 15.8 minutes per contest. He's still, by no means, putting up notable counting stats. The French national is averaging just 4.1 points on the season and only 5.3 points per game during his recent four-game stretch. But he's done the little things—the kinds of details that have caught coach Brown's attention.

After Dadiet's 14-minute, seven-point performance in the Knicks' win over the Cavaliers, Brown opened up about a conversation he had with the reserve.

“I didn’t think he played hard in the game before. I called him in my office & showed him film this morning and I told him ‘If you don’t play hard, I can’t play you. You know I’m not afraid to go to somebody else." Brown said. "The least you can do is play hard. Tonight he did."

"I called him in my office & showed him film this morning



I told him…'If you don't play hard, I can't play you'



'I'm not afraid to go to somebody else'



'The least you could do is play hard'



Tonight he did"



–– Mike Brown on Pacome Dadiet (7pts 2asts steal & block) pic.twitter.com/0LKo7PywXV — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 26, 2026

To Dadiet's credit, the wing didn't deflect or shy away from the criticism. Instead, he took it on the chin, and has also responded with his play.

Pacôme Dadiet was asked about Mike Brown saying Dadiet isn’t playing as hard as he needs to be/showing him clips of it:



"You just got to take accountability. He showed me some clips, it was clear, obvious. You just got to nod your head and keep going" pic.twitter.com/FiBbzp3CBk — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 26, 2026

As Brown has done so often during his Knicks tenure, he's created a domino effect where a bench player plays well, earns more minutes, gains more confidence, plays well, and earns even more minutes.

Dadiet has displayed much better defensive intensity and effort. He's also looked more comfortable finding cutting lanes on the offensive end, while starting to do the little things like deflecting balls and tipping out rebounds.

Dadiet still can't be viewed as secure with Knicks, in the rotation or otherwise

That being said, there's still a lot of questions surrounding Dadiet's future—not just in the rotation but in New York. It's important to note that Dadiet's increased playing time has coincided with the injuries to both OG Anuoby and McBride.

Once they are healthy enough to return and play their usual minutes, it will be difficult for Brown to find time for Dadiet. As solid as he has played, his improved play is still a small sample size. It's also not good enough to take time away from Shamet, who continues to be one of the team's most valuable players or McBride. Could he play the few minutes Jordan Clarkson and Diawara have been playing? Possibly. But even that still seems situational at best.

Dadiet is also an upcoming unrestricted free agent. The Knicks, who will still likely want to prioritize veteran players who can impact winning now, trading him before losing him for nothing isn't out of the equation.

They have tried to find suitors for Dadiet before. There just wasn't much of a trade market for him prior to the season. And given the aforementioned small sample size of improved play, there may still be very few interested teams.

But Dadiet is a 21-year-old who has shown flashes of being a solid defender, shooter, and cutter. It's not completely unreasonable to think that somebody will be intrigued. And it only takes one team.

While Dadiet fans in New York may want to take his recent role as a sign of things to come, this could be their way to showcase the youngster to try to improve his value. Or maybe it's the opposite.

McBride's minutes have continued to fluctuate, and pretty much all of Diawara's minutes and opportunities have disappeared and gone to Dadiet as well. What if Dadiet's recent play is actually making those two the expendable ones? Unlikely, but you never know with this front office.

Regardless, Dadiet's play should continue to pique interest due to the implications for him, his teammates, and the Knicks' future.

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