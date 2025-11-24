Bold Last-Minute Predictions for Knicks vs. Nets

The New York Knicks (9-6) head across the bridge to face the Brooklyn Nets (3-13) on at Barclays Center, and this one should be a statement game for the visitors.

The Knicks are dealing with injuries to OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet, but they're still favorites against a Nets team that's lost seven straight at home and hasn't beaten New York in 10 consecutive meetings.

Coming off a loss to Orlando, the Knicks will look to get back on track against a struggling divisional rival. Tip-off is at 7:30 PM ET. Here are our staff's predictions:

Anthony Rios

The Knicks will be without Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby against a rebuilding Nets team. If the Knicks can contain Michael Porter Jr., it can easily be a blowout victory for a desperate Knicks team. Without the two wings in the Knicks lineup, look for an obvious scoring masterclass from Jalen Brunson, do not be surprised if he goes for 40. Also, I expect Mikal Bridges to step up as the second option against his former team, nailing at least five threes in the process.

Knicks 130, Nets 105

Jeremy Brener

The Knicks are facing a Nets team coming off of a back-to-back, which was a hard-fought battle against the red hot Raptors. That game proved that the Nets will be competitive, but they will also have a tough time beating the Knicks. This could be a great opportunity for the Knicks to get some momentum in a "road" environment while practically playing in front of their fans at the Barclays Center.

Knicks 120, Nets 110

Erin Shapland

The Knicks are beat up right now, and Tyrese Martin is on a tear, but I still like the Knicks here. They walked all over the Nets last time, but OG Anunoby put up 19 of those points (tied with Jalen Brunson for that matchup), so they'll miss him out there while his hamstring recovers. The 1-5 road record doesn't flatter them either. I'm leaning Knicks anyway, but it might be a tight one.

Knicks 119, Nets 113

Jayesh Pagar

The Knicks are coming off a tough 133-121 loss to the Magic on Saturday, and I think they'll bounce back strong tonight against Brooklyn. The Nets are a mess at 3-13 with the league's worst offense, and they're missing key guys like Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith.

New York will be without OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet, but honestly, I don't see that mattering much against this Nets team. Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.4 points and just dropped 33 on Orlando. The Knicks already destroyed Brooklyn 134-98 earlier this month, and the Nets are 0-7 at home. I see New York getting right back on track here.

Knicks 120, Nets 105

