Fans React to Knicks Growing Injury Bug

The New York Knicks seem to have caught the injury bug all of a sudden, with Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby down for the count, at least for this moment. Brunson (Grade 1 right ankle sprain) and Anunoby (left hamstring) are both listed as out for the Knicks' rematch with the Miami Heat. On social media, fans are having a mixed response.

Anunoby

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) looks to drive past Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fans were primarily optimistic in the wake of Anunoby's injury, given that it came early in the season.

"Get the injuries out the way now I guess just let us make it to April healthy🙌🏾🙌🏾," One fan wrote on X (Twitter).

"It’s early in the season. As long as we get a top four seed we’ll be fine," Another wrote.

Another said, "two weeks not bad we chillin tbh, rest up ogugua".

Others had a more critical response, given that Anunoby has missed time healing from several injuries, even just within the year.

"Time to let this young man go. He's always hurt," One fan wrote.

"Hurt too much. Trade him," Another wrote.

One response was met with criticism from other fans, who accused the originator of engagement farming. The poster suggested that the Knicks simply tank the season, a nonsense recommendation given that they are currently second in the Eastern Conference behind only the Detroit Pistons.

"Just tank. Get ready for next year. It was cool while it lasted but now we can give more opportunity to young guys and let them develope. Its nice not having to worry about it anymore I guess. Embrace the tank !" They said.

Brunson

The response to Brunson's injury was more generous, given that the Knicks star is utterly crucial to their success, and the injury is expected to be minor. The news of the injury was met with relief from fans, for the most part.

"Dodged a bullet. Take a week or 2 and get back 100%," One said.

"Strong like bull. As always, will return ASAP," Another wrote.

"He'll be alright. Thank God. Praying for a speedy recovery. 🙏🏾🙏🏾," Another wrote.

Others blamed Brunson's footwear for the injury, and pleaded that the NBA change their requirements for shoes.

"Get rid of those low cut basketball sneakers," One fan wrote.

"Why these NBA players wear these flimsy a-- shoes," Another asked.

"He need to stop wearing them low top sneakers," Another suggested.

Nov 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to spin away from Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth reported that Brunson's time away will depend on his pain tolerance, and that he is day-to-day.

"What I'm told is that he's truly day-to-day. He got treatment today & is off crutches," Hubbarth said. "The hope is he'd travel w the team on 5-game road trip with the hope he could return…It's all dependent on his pain tolerance––which is pretty high."

The Knicks face the Heat without either player at 7:30 pm EST after taking them down 140-132 in their recent matchup.

