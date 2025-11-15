Heat Legend Sends Message on Stopping Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson

The Miami Heat learned a harsh lesson in a recent match. Mitchell Robinson grabbed eight offensive rebounds in just 14 minutes, helping the New York Knicks win 140-132. Now, Heat legend Udonis Haslem has a plan to stop him in their rematch.

Haslem's Message to Kel'el Ware

Right after the game ended, Haslem knew what needed to happen. He got on his phone and texted Heat center Kel'el Ware with clear instructions.

"Immediately after the game I texted Kel'el Ware and said: 'Get all the film with Mitchell Robinson…watch every offensive rebound he got on you," Haslem revealed on his show.

Ware got the message loud and clear. He replied to Haslem quickly and honestly.

"He said: 'You're absolutely right, Imma get the film and it won't happen again'…They got the Knicks on Monday so we gonna see it," Haslem said.

Udonis Haslem on Prime:



“Immediately after the game I texted Kel'el Ware and said: 'Get all the film with Mitchell Robinson…watch every offensive rebound he got on you…



He said: 'You're absolutely right, Imma get the film and it won't happen again'…They got the Knicks on… pic.twitter.com/4ibj82dKRa — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) November 15, 2025

The rematch comes fast, which means Ware has just a couple days to study and improve. The pressure is on for Miami's young big man.

Robinson Takes Over the Glass

Robinson's night was special. Eight offensive rebounds in 14 minutes clearly give a significant advantage. That's one offensive board every two minutes he played.

The Knicks turned those extra chances into 20 points. That was basically the difference in the game. Robinson was in foul trouble all night, but it didn't matter. He kept crashing the glass and getting his team second chances.

Even Knicks coach Mike Brown couldn't believe what he was watching. His excitement was clear when talking about Robinson after the game.

"Freakin' Mitch Robinson. Oh my god. 8 freakin' offensive rebounds! Way to go Mitch!" Brown shouted in a post-game interview.

"FREAKIN' MITCH ROBINSON. OH MY GOD. 8 FREAKIN' OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS! WAY TO GO MITCH!"



Mike Brown was enthused about Mitchell Robinson's performance tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/7pjrrlaZX1 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 15, 2025

Robinson has been hot lately too. In his last five games, he's grabbed 27 offensive rebounds total. He's become a monster on the boards.

Miami's Big Problem

The rebounding issue isn't new for Miami. They've now given up a league-leading 197 offensive rebounds this season. That's way too many.

Haslem didn't hold back when talking about the team's struggles on the glass.

"Once again we talk about everything they do great offensively, but no rebounds, no rings fellas. We know that," Haslem said.

Udonis Haslem also on the Heat lack of rebounding last night



“Once again we talk about everything they do great offensively, but no rebounds, no rings fellas. We know that”



The Heat have given up a league leading 197 offensive rebounds this season. https://t.co/ypXFTS5Yur pic.twitter.com/8z08IY8GJn — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 15, 2025

The Heat played well on offense. Norman Powell scored a career-high 38 points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 23 points. But none of that mattered because they couldn't get defensive rebounds. Making it worse, Bam Adebayo missed his fifth straight game.

Next Big Test

The Knicks and Heat play again Monday night in Miami. This game matters even more now.

Can Ware stop Robinson after watching all that film? Will the Heat finally box out better? The answers will come fast.

The Knicks are rolling right now. Robinson is playing great. But Haslem's message shows Miami won't back down. They know what went wrong and they're ready to fix it.

Monday night will show if the Heat really learned their lesson.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!