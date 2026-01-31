Josh Hart Speaks on Knicks Trade Rumors Before Deadline

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are yet again caught up in the trade rumor mill as the deadline for February 5 approaches.

Amid the swirling talk around Karl-Anthony Towns and even some Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors, it makes sense for a player like Josh Hart to get trapped in the noise.

However, Hart has been through these situations several times, eight times, to be precise.

Hart's answer to the trade talk is very sensible. Instead of acting as a source of fear in a certain locker room, he has decided to ignore all the noises completely.

Why Hart Refuses to Let Rumors Get in His Head

Josh Hart was candid when discussing the endless cycle of trade rumors:

"This is my ninth year in the league. I think I've dealt with trade rumors for eight of them," he said. "I think the only time I didn't might have been last year when I signed that extension. I literally couldn't get traded until after the deadline."

His pragmatism is striking:

"It's a part of the game. It's part of being in New York. At times, it can get frustrating and overbearing, but that's why you don't really put anything into it because 99% of stuff doesn't even materialize."

For Knicks fans and players alike, it's a reminder to stay focused on what matters, winning games, not obsessing over conjecture.​

Josh Hart was asked about the trade rumors surrounding the Knicks ahead of the trade deadline:



"This is my ninth year in the league. I think I've dealt with trade rumors for eight of them. I think the only time I didn't might have been last year when I signed that extension. I… pic.twitter.com/7HzvCgIDKj — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 31, 2026

Why Hart Won't Be Going Anywhere

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ are times when people speculate about trades, but making actual moves is completely different. Trading Hart probably won't happen. Regardless of the rumors about Towns, Hart is still a major part of New York's defense and offense.

Hart's importance is not only about the statistical achievements he delivers. He is a defensive leader, an underrated passing option, and a player who is at his best in the playoffs.

This season, Hart has emerged as one of the Knicks' most consistent performers, averaging 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

His shooting has been solid at 50% from the field and 49.7% from three-point range, the kind of efficiency that doesn't show up in the flashy statistics but proves crucial in tight playoff moments.

Yet​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hart has had a difficult time with injuries throughout the season. He was out for eight games due to an ankle sprain that occurred on Christmas Day.

He came back on January 11 but he still had to deal with some pain. It's his never-give-up attitude that made him play even when he was hurting and the Knicks really needed him at that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

“I want to be out there to try to help the team as much as I can, so (the team’s recent struggles) did influence my decision a little bit; a combination of that, there’s the competitiveness and the impatience that I display,” Hart said.

The Knicks won't​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ trade him because stability, hardness, and trust inside the locker room are things that matter more than the stress or the noise of facing a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌deadline.

