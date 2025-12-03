Last Minute Bold Predictions For Knicks vs. Hornets

The New York Knicks host a battered Charlotte Hornets squad tonight at Madison Square Garden. After a tough Celtics loss, New York eyes redemption against injury-plagued foes they dominated 129-101 last time out. Here are some bold predictions from our On SI staff writers.

Henry Brown

I'm thinking the Knicks bounce back after last night's disappointing loss to the Celtics in Boston in a more-successful evening with the Hornets. The Knicks are 1-0 in their Charlotte matchups this season, previously winning 129-101 just last week, and Jalen Brunson has a clean avenue to bounce back after his untimely shooting dud.

His fellow starters, conversely, each turned in efficient outings, led by Mikal Bridges' 35-piece, and considering Charlotte's lack of wing defenders and inability to keep pace with a comfortable Brunson, I'd guess that the Knicks return to their winning ways despite their having to play on the second night of a back-to-back with a 109-104 victory.

Knicks 109, Hornets 104

Jeremy Brener

The Knicks' effort was valiant in their loss to the Celtics, and they had to fight all four quarters in the game. That doesn't bode well with the game against the Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back. However, the Knicks are a superior team to that of the Hornets, who just lost on the road to the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks will use the Hornets as their punching bag and win big.

Knicks 130, Hornets 111

Jayesh Pagar

Jalen Brunson could explode for 30+ points after his off-night against Boston. That 6-for-21 clunker feels like ancient history; his Player of the Week form screams bounce-back, especially with LaMelo Ball's wrist probably nagging him. Brunson thrives dissecting shaky defenses like Charlotte's, dishing 6-8 assists while carving up the paint.​

Karl-Anthony Towns might feast inside, grabbing 12+ boards and dropping 25 efficiently. Charlotte's missing Brandon Miller and Grant Williams up front, leaving Moussa Diabate overmatched. KAT's recent 29-point clinic on Boston showed his touch. Imagine him bullying a depleted Hornets frontline desperate for stops.​

Mikal Bridges has sneaky 40-point upside from deep. His 8-for-12 three-point barrage versus the Celtics wasn't a fluke; with Tre Mann and Pat Connaughton out, Bridges torches Charlotte's wings. Kon Knueppel's bench pop is real, but New York's length smothers Charlotte's motion offense.​

The Knicks force 18 Hornets turnovers, winning the hustle battle. OG Anunoby's absence stings, but Landry Shamet out-hurts Charlotte more; their six-man injury list cripples depth.

Knicks 122, Hornets 105

