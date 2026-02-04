Kendrick Perkins Explains Why Knicks Shouldn't Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ season the New York Knicks have done quite a remarkable job.

The Knicks, who are sitting at 32-18 and tied for first place in the Atlantic Division, are simply unstoppable as they prepare for the last part of the regular season.

Everyone on the team knows his role, the chemistry is very apparent, and the roster has all the necessary elements to go all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

So why change a winning formula?

When a team plays at this level and has so much depth, the issue of getting Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes a bigger problem than the answer.

Of course, any team would be greatly enhanced by the addition of a two-time MVP, but the Knicks might be hitting a pretty rough patch if they lose what they have already ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌built.

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins recently explained why a mid-season blockbuster doesn’t make sense.

“If I’m the Knicks, I don’t try to go get Giannis. I don’t care if he’s healthy right now. This roster has everything it needs to get out of the Eastern Conference. They’re the deepest team right now. But it all boils down to Karl-Anthony Towns… Even if Giannis was healthy, I wouldn’t make a move because you’d have to give up too much of your core. Towns and OG Anunoby, or Towns and Mikal Bridges—I’m not doing that.”

A Rational Perspective on Roster Construction

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ not a matter of simply resisting a flashy move, it’s about comprehending why this Knicks team works so well on the court. The value of the roster isn’t just a theory; it becomes evident through certain plays, matchups, and last-minute decisions.

Take Jalen Brunson, for instance, whose tempo control has made the Knicks their most potent weapon without the fans even realizing it. Brunson, in the last game, didn’t just put up numbers; he controlled a whole game. When defenses threw early help, he punished their rotations.

That type of shot-making from the playoffs is a must, and exactly the thing that goes missing when a roster is sacrificed to accommodate a single star.

Josh Hart is the team's glue, the cohesive element. One might not see his influence quite so clearly from the standard stat sheet, but the Knicks’ most successful runs correspond to Hart's play when, for instance, he pushes the pace after a defensive rebound, scores by sneaking in from the weak side, or defends a taller opponent without giving away a foul.

He is able to turn a seemingly lost possession into an extra opportunity, and such play counts during the playoffs.

And then, of course, there is Karl-Anthony Towns, who is the centre of all these discussions. But recent play has shown a different game. I do agree that during the early January games, there were rumors that he would be traded for Giannis because he was playing too slowly, committing a lot of fouls, and his scoring wasn't that good.

But in recent games, if we look at the stat sheet, it's not the scoring or the final points that are more impressive; it's his rebounding numbers.

Even though he is not putting up the crazy scoring stats on the sheet, he is definitely making the game turn through his rebounding game. And you know that what matters for a team is to give your whole contribution.

If you are lacking in a certain area, you are bound to throw your involvement in other areas where the team could rely on you.

It is this whole situation that explains why a Giannis midseason trade just doesn’t make sense. You are not only losing talent but also giving up lineup versatility, defensive optionality, and the overall trust level this team has reached.

Knicks are not looking for a reset button. What they want is to keep the momentum going.

