Live Thread: Knicks Vs. Raptors NBA Cup Quarterfinals
The New York Knicks (16-7) travel to Scotiabank Arena for an NBA Cup Quarterfinal showdown against the Toronto Raptors (15-10) tonight, carrying a nine-game winning streak against their Atlantic Division rivals.
The Knicks enter as favorites despite injury concerns surrounding star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is listed as questionable with left calf tightness that forced him out of Sunday's game against Orlando.
Towns' status will be crucial for New York's frontcourt depth. The Knicks are also without backup guard Miles McBride (ankle), while Landry Shamet remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.
On a positive note, OG Anunoby has returned to form after missing nine games with a hamstring strain, posting 21 points and seven rebounds in the Magic victory.
Toronto will be without former Knick RJ Barrett, who received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his right knee sprain and remains at least a week away from practice.
The Knicks have won seven of their last eight games, most recently demolishing Toronto 116-94 on November 30.
