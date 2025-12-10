Live Thread: Knicks Vs. Raptors NBA Cup Quarterfinals

The New York Knicks (16-7) travel to Scotiabank Arena for an NBA Cup Quarterfinal showdown against the Toronto Raptors (15-10) tonight, carrying a nine-game winning streak against their Atlantic Division rivals.

The Knicks enter as favorites despite injury concerns surrounding star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is listed as questionable with left calf tightness that forced him out of Sunday's game against Orlando.​

Towns' status will be crucial for New York's frontcourt depth. The Knicks are also without backup guard Miles McBride (ankle), while Landry Shamet remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

On a positive note, OG Anunoby has returned to form after missing nine games with a hamstring strain, posting 21 points and seven rebounds in the Magic victory.

Toronto will be without former Knick RJ Barrett, who received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his right knee sprain and remains at least a week away from practice.​



The Knicks have won seven of their last eight games, most recently demolishing Toronto 116-94 on November 30.

Live Blog

