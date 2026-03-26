Mike Brown Could Separate Himself from Former Knicks HC in Playoffs

These 2025-26 New York Knicks are clearly a different team than the one who fell short in last year's Eastern Conference Finals. They've built their recent momentum through depth, and head coach Mike Brown has the opportunity to carry his findings into the upcoming playoffs.

He's presented with the opportunity to finally start solidifying his own legacy as someone with a different approach than Tom Thibodeau, the generally-successful Knicks coach who was let go despite his team taking back-to-back playoff series for the first time all century.

Thibodeau lost a bit of trust within the Knicks' fan base due to his over-reliance on his starters, whereas Brown's spent the last few months specifically seeing what he's got in a few pieces who didn't quite pan out earlier in the season. And with the postseason standing mere weeks away, he's greeted with the chance to combine his developing touch with the front office's shared interest in an elimination format.

Brown's Influence on Versatility

A depth piece like Jose Alvarado can't be completely credited to the coach, who isn't the front office member making calls to other teams or balancing contracts on a spreadsheet. How pieces both suddenly introduced and built up are integrated, though, have depended upon Brown's welcoming hand.

Jordan Clarkson, for instance, spent an unhappy month outside of the rotation and looking in before Brown gave him another shot at factoring into his nightly minute allocation. He's not the most dependable reserve, but he has shot-making and newfound defensive attentiveness to offer, and that's worth more than nothing to a head coach willing to get weird with his substitutions.

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown watches game action as forward Mohamed Diawara (51) reacts during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Prospects like Mohamed Diawara and Tyler Kolek, too, have benefitted from Brown's willingness to ease responsibilities onto a player's plate and slow-burn approach to trust. Kolek is allowed to make mistakes in learning how to fit in to New York's guard room, just like how Diawara was provided with the runway to get comfortable as a distance shooter.

Chances for the up-and-comers didn't materialize out of thin air, either. Every single high-minute player from the 2024-25 stint has seen his minutes go down, an indicator of Brown's interest in preserving his stars for when they'll really have to be taxed.

Locating the backups to smoothly transition for the starters is where Thibodeau slipped up. His unrelenting loyalty to his trusted five players was admirable to a point, but his choice to finally make a chance by sending Hart to the bench during the conference finals arrived a little too late in serving as one last reminder of his slow adaptation speed. And while Miles McBride's come into his own as a trusted two-way disruptor this season, the fact that it took this long for him to enjoy this level of rotational security reflects on Thibodeau's resistance to change or risk.

Add Brown's newfound-defensive touch to the Knicks' present stride, and it would appear that Thibodeau's replacement has already surpassed his predecessor at everything he was publicly hired for. But given the Knicks' high expectations and Thibodeau's bright playoff success, none of what Brown's built will stick until his values are lived out on the postseason stage.

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