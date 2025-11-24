Knicks, Landry Shamet Move Likely Coming Soon

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet has been ruled out for the team's upcoming showdown with the Brooklyn Nets, and New York is still waiting on a prognosis for his recent injury.

In a recent game against the Orlando Magic, Shamet collided with Wendell Carter Jr.'s screen, resulting in a shoulder injury that had Shamet clutching his arm. The injury to his right shoulder (the same one he injured in 2024), occurred in the first quarter, dealing a brutal blow to the Knicks' bench in a frustrating game (the Knicks ultimately fell 133-121). The injury, which appeared to be a dislocated shoulder, could cost Shamet long-term if it's serious enough.

Shamet, who signed with the Knicks in September 2024 only to be waived after the 2024 shoulder injury, might be subject to the same rigamarole again if this iteration requires surgery.

"Shamet’s contract is not guaranteed until early January, so surgery would likely force the Knicks to waive him," The New York Post's Andrew Crane wrote.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown shared that a full evaluation would be conducted in the "coming days", so a concrete update should be expected soon.

Shamet's decision to forego surgery for the 2024 injury left his shoulder more susceptible to pop out again, which might make him more likely to go the surgery route for this iteration. It would mean an end for Shamet's season. Even if he does take the riskier route to rehab it again, the Knicks will be out a crucial piece of their offense for an unfortunate stretch. For his 2024 rehab, Shamet was out from mid-September through late December.

Shamet's 2025 Production

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts after an injury against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old guard has a 42.4% 3-point field goal percentage (the best on the team) and a 45.2% field goal percentage in 15 games this season with 9.3 points per game. Last season, he reached a career-high 46.1% from the field. The Knicks know what they're losing in Shamet, but maintain a "next man up" mentality.

“I saw him at halftime,” Teammate Mikal Bridges said. “He said he was OK. As long as he’s OK — his mental is OK. He knows more than me, but he’s in good spirits.”

“Obviously, we know how valuable he is. But it’s next guy. Next guy has to step up. A lot of guys in the locker room that’s ready. Just next man up, honestly.”

Knicks' Recent Injury Bug

The Knicks are still missing OG Anunoby for their Nets matchup due to a recent hamstring injury, with Anunoby expected to be reevaluated in the week to come. Anunoby has missed the Knicks' entire road trip due to the injury. Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' superstar, is bouncing back from a recent ankle sprain, but is looking good in his first few games back, logging 33 points in this recent Magic loss.

