Knicks vs. Hawks Bold Predictions: Jalen Brunson Domination Incoming

The New York Knicks travel to State Farm Arena looking to capitalize on the struggling Atlanta Hawks' five-game losing streak and back-to-back fatigue.

The Hawks are in rough shape right now, dropping five straight and nine of their last eleven games. Their defense has been a disaster during this stretch, giving up over 120 points consistently. They rank 18th in defensive rating and have struggled at home with a 5-10 record. They're playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Miami 126-111 on Friday.

New York comes in with momentum after their Christmas Day comeback win over Cleveland 126-124, with Jalen Brunson leading the charge with 34 points. The injury situation favors the Knicks despite losing Josh Hart to an ankle sprain.

Atlanta's frontcourt is decimated with multiple season-ending injuries and Kristaps Porzingis unavailable, while Miles McBride could return after being upgraded to questionable. Tyler Kolek has stepped up in McBride's absence, averaging 18 points over his last two games.

Expert Predictions for Upcoming Showdown

Henry Brown

The New York Knicks are slated to make the trip to visit their former rivals in the Atlanta Hawks tonight, but their Eastern Conference neighbors can't seem to get out of their own way. They were middling without their perennial All-Star in Trae Young, but they're 1-7 with him back in the lineup. He added to that figure in Atlanta's most recent loss, and his life won't get much easier in a matchup against the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson is at the peak of his powers and set to potentially dominate another star-guard chess match coming off of a Christmas Day thriller against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and his bigger team should have no problem against the eastern middlers in what I'm predicting as another inter-conference win.

Knicks 129, Hawks 110

Jayesh Pagar

Atlanta's frontcourt is decimated with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined due to illness and two rotation players out for the season. Karl-Anthony Towns should feast against a depleted Hawks interior, taking advantage of Atlanta's frontcourt injuries and lack of size.

Brunson has been excellent against Atlanta historically, averaging nearly 26 points in his last five meetings with them. The way he controlled the fourth quarter against Cleveland shows he's locked in right now. The Hawks simply don't have the defensive personnel to slow him down, especially with their current injury situation.

New York has been dominant against struggling teams this season, and Atlanta's five-game skid puts them in that category. The Knicks should have enough firepower to pull away late despite playing on the road.

Knicks 120, Hawks 114

Jeremy Bremer

The Knicks are playing the Hawks at the right time because Atlanta has lost their last 5 games and are struggling to find a rhythm. Fresh off of a Christmas Day win against the Cavs, the Knicks have a lot of momentum going right now, and that should carry into their game against the Hawks. Atlanta is also on the second night of a back-to-back, which only pushes the odds in New York's favor. The question isn't whether or not the Knicks will win, but rather by how much.

Knicks 125, Hawks 113

This 8 p.m. ET matchup gives New York a chance to extend their strong 21-9 record against a reeling Hawks squad that desperately needs to find answers defensively.

