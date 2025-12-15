Wild Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks

The New York Knicks have been interested in landing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for a long time, to say the least. As trade rumors heat up ahead of the February 5 deadline, one blockbuster suggestion could finally get them what they're looking for, but at a price they may be unwilling to pay.

In a recent floated trade from Bleacher Report's Zach Bradley, the Knicks could trade for Antetokounmpo and brother Thanasis for a litany of stars and picks.

"OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, Pacôme Dadiet, 2026 first-round pick (top-8 protected, via WAS), 2028 first-round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick swap and 2032 first-round pick swap to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo," Bradley wrote, in a list of "one trade every NBA team would make if the deadline was today."

The trade would deal a significant blow to their current roster, but of course, Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest to ever play the game. Bradley suggests that it would be the beginning of building a "superteam" with Jalen Brunson as the other crown jewel, but the Knicks are obviously still trying to contend, and it would be an enormous swing given their success this season.

Does the Trade Make Sense?

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) works around Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Knicks are 18-7 this season, under the direction of new head coach Mike Brown, and maintain a stunning 13-1 record at MSG. The loss of two starters would be huge, and the team's chemistry would take a clear blow. The relationship between Hart and Brunson is terrific for morale, and losing Hart's leadership on the team wouldn't be a small sacrifice.

McBride, who recently suffered an ankle injury and will be reevaluated in the coming days, has recently emerged as a three-point weapon with a 44.4% three point percentage on the season. Anunoby leads the team with 1.9 steals per game, but also suffered a recent injury, returning to the lineup in early December.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) goes up for the dunk as Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) defends during a game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hart, now a regular fixture of the starting five after a slow start to the season with an ongoing hand injury, is averaging 12.4 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, five assists and 1.4 steals. The trade preserves all three of the Knicks' current point-scoring leaders in Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

Antetokounmpo, for his part, is a legendary power forward and center with a resume that sells itself. 6-foot-11 and 243 lbs., Antetokounmpo earned his ninth All-Star selection in 2025 as well as his seventh All-NBA First Team selection, added to a laundry list that includes and NBA Cup MVP nod in 2024 and two MVPs (for 2019 and 2020).

He could be another notch in a Knicks superteam, if he becomes available, but the Knicks will be putting an awful lot on the table.

