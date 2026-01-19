Knicks Get Encouraging Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Injury Update

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks just got some pretty good news regarding two of their major players. SNY's Ian Begley reports that Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart participated in the team's off-day exercise session yesterday, implying good progress for their comeback.

Both players are marked as questionable for the game against the Dallas Mavericks, and the fact that they are capable of doing light work suggests the team is on the way to recovery.

Jalen Brunson (ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (ankle soreness) are both questionable for today’s game vs DAL. Seems like they are making progress towards returning because Brunson and Hart both were able to participate in NYK’s off-day workouts on Sunday, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 19, 2026

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has not played since he rolled his right ankle in a game against Sacramento on January 14. Hart, on the other hand, is battling a sore right ankle - the same one that forced him to miss eight games just earlier this month.

The Knicks' medical staff have been very careful with the two players, however, getting them to participate in the game is a big step ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌forward.

Hart Expected to Suit Up Against Dallas

Ian​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Begley, in his post-game analysis against the Suns, stated that the expectation is that Josh Hart will play against the Mavericks. The situation around Hart is more of a precaution than a real issue, and coach Mike Brown even called him "a little sore" ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌only.

This season, he has done a great job for the Knicks, averaging 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. His ability to play on both ends and his versatility have been key in making the Knicks' system function. The return of Hart would be an immediate lift to the offense and defense ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌alike.​​

Brunson's Status Remains Uncertain

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ situation with Jalen Brunson is a bit murky. Even though the star point guard is equally given a 'questionable' tag, the team looks like they've decided to be more careful with their top scorer.

Brown referred to Brunson as day-to-day with no long-term concerns; however, the Knicks seem reluctant to rush him into the game.

Considering Brunson's significance in the offense, the franchise is probably steering clear of any risk that might worsen the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌injury.

Who Steps Up If Stars Don't Play?

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks will probably get their main ball handlers in the backcourt from Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson if Brunson stays out. McBride, who comes off the bench, has been very consistent, scoring on average 13.4 points and making around 45 percent of his threes. Clarkson brings scoring power and experience.

The team would be much more exposed on the offensive end if both Brunson and Hart were to be absent, but these secondary players can definitely give the team some good ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌minutes.

