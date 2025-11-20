Knicks Get Huge Jalen Brunson News Before Mavericks Game

The New York Knicks received a major boost before their game against the Dallas Mavericks as star guard Jalen Brunson is set to return to the lineup after missing two games due to an ankle injury.



According to ESPN's Ian Begley, "Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (ankle) will be in the lineup tonight vs Dallas. Brunson has missed New York’s previous two games with a Grade 1 ankle sprain."

The positive update comes after concern over the severity of his injury, which originally kept him on crutches following a fall during a game against the Orlando Magic.

Brunson was seen practicing during the Knicks' last pregame warmup in videos that surfaced, showing signs he was preparing for a return. However, he did not play in that game as the team was cautious not to rush his recovery.

For tonight's game, Brunson will play with limits to avoid putting too much stress on his ankle, acknowledging the need for careful management.

The Mavericks, already dealing with injury difficulties, will start Brandon Williams, Klay Thompson, Max Christie, P.J. Washington Jr., and Derrick Lively II in tonight’s game. This injury-depleted lineup gives the Knicks a potential edge.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown mentioned that he plans to use more of his bench players in the game, giving more opportunities to those beyond the starters to keep fresh legs on the court and manage player minutes effectively, according to sources close to the team.

Brunson's Connection to Mavericks

Jason Kidd, who coached Brunson in Dallas and now is a part of the Knicks’ history, praised Brunson’s growth since joining New York.

Kidd highlighted how Brunson has embraced playing on the big stage in New York, saying, "He's one of the best players in the world. When you look at, he was tough here. I think he might use his right hand a little bit more to him about using here. I think when you look at Brunson's basketball IQ, his work ethic, he loves the game. And so I think when you ask about what's grown is that he loves the stage. And when you're playing for the Knicks, what bigger stage you can be on. He's not gonna run from it. He's gonna embrace it. And so I think just as we get older in life, he knows what he has to do.""

Brunson’s leadership on the court and ability to handle pressure make the Knicks a more confident. His return will allow coach Mike Brown to better manage rotations and maintain offensive fluidity against an injury-weakened Mavericks squad.

Fans should expect a competitive game with Brunson providing the spark the Knicks need to improve their road record, to at least a win..

