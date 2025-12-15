Knicks Lead Giannis Antetokounmpo List With Surprising Second Team

The New York Knicks have emerged as the frontrunner to land Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Milwaukee Bucks superstar becomes available. Still, NBA insider Sam Amick's latest revelation suggests the race might be simpler than expected.

According to Amick, Giannis's preferred destination list is remarkably short, and it begins with New York before ending with one surprising alternative.

What makes this situation even more fascinating is the unprecedented leverage Giannis holds over any potential trade scenario. Amick emphasized this control.

"Every team with Giannis interest does not matter if he doesn't want to go there. He can opt out next summer. It's a short enough timeline wise where Giannis is in control. If he doesn't want to come to your team, you don't want to do it. You'd have to give up too much then he's going to bounce," he said.

The insider doubled down on the limited scope of Giannis's wishlist, explaining: "The list might not be that long if you got New York in there. You got Miami. I think Miami is worth watching. That's another one that checks a lot of boxes. It's not a list of teams that I think is going to hold up the market."

This two-team scenario has drastically shifted the NBA landscape, essentially eliminating dozens of franchises from contention regardless of their assets.

Knicks Lead Giannis Antetokounmpo Betting Odds

Sports books have installed the Knicks as overwhelming favorites to acquire the two-time MVP, with odds ranging from +240 to +260, significantly ahead of other contenders.

New York's appeal is multifaceted: a championship-caliber roster built around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, Madison Square Garden's unmatched platform, and previous reports confirming Giannis identified the Knicks as his preferred destination during offseason discussions.​

The implied probability difference between New York and the next closest competitor is nearly 15%, demonstrating the market's confidence in the Knicks' positioning. Antetokounmpo's business acumen and desire to maximize his brand align perfectly with New York's massive media market.​

Miami Heat Emerge As Credible Giannis Antetokounmpo Alternative

The Miami Heat represent the only legitimate alternative if the Knicks' path proves too complicated. Amick noted that Miami "could be a great fit if the Knicks thing isn't there," highlighting the organization's championship culture and Pat Riley's aggressive pursuit of superstars.​

Miami's warm-weather location and proven track record of maximizing star talent make them a viable Plan B for Giannis.​

