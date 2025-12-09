Knicks Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit Getting More Complicated

The dream of Giannis Antetokounmpo in a New York Knicks jersey is still alive, but the road to making it happen has become much tougher. The Knicks remain interested, the star has shown intrigue in New York before, yet the landscape around a possible deal has clearly shifted.

Knicks Lose Their Giannis Advantage

According to Shams Charania, the Knicks previously enjoyed something close to an exclusive lane when it came to Giannis trade talks over the summer, when Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo quietly explored their options.

That window is now gone. If Giannis becomes available before the trade deadline, the Bucks are expected to open conversations to the broader league instead of centering discussions around New York.

That means the Knicks would no longer be the primary or preferred negotiating partner if Milwaukee decides to fully engage in trade talks.

Instead, they would be just one of several teams trying to piece together a massive offer for a former MVP still under contract through at least 2026-27 with a player option for 2027-28.

Giannis’ Knicks Interest and Rising Trade Buzz

New York’s front office pursued this possibility aggressively in recent months. Reports suggest that chatter confirmed the Knicks as Antetokounmpo’s preferred destination if he were to be traded, aligning with earlier rumblings that he has serious interest in the organization and market.

Betting markets even shifted heavily toward New York, installing the Knicks as the leading potential landing spot ahead of other suitors.

That background makes Charania’s latest note even more significant. The Knicks went from a team with meaningful leverage and a defined path in August to one of many franchises now preparing offers and scenarios from the outside looking in.​

Money, Markets and a Viral Clip

At the same time, a resurfaced video added another wrinkle to the story. In a Twitch stream with YouTuber IShowSpeed, Antetokounmpo pushed back on the idea of choosing a high‑tax market like New York over spots such as Florida, bluntly responding that he wasn’t convinced to play there and agreeing that other states offered more favorable tax situations.

Knicks’ Asset Problem in a Bidding War

The biggest complication now might be cost. A recent breakdown noted that while the Knicks made a real offer during the offseason, other teams around the league are simply better positioned in terms of draft picks and young players if the Bucks invite all bidders.

So the Knicks’ pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo is not dead, but it is undeniably harder. The interest is mutual, the fit is obvious, yet the days of a semi‑exclusive runway appear over, and any Giannis‑to‑New‑York dream now has to survive a full‑blown arms race.​

