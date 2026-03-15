Knicks Rookie Shares Unique Ramadan Night With Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Knicks rookie Mohamed Diawara came together for a special evening in Harlem. The two shared an iftar at a beloved local restaurant and also had a good basketball shooting session at a nearby park.

Mayor Mamdani and Mohamed Diawara broke the fast together at Keur Yayeu Dara, a Saint Louis Senegalese restaurant in Harlem

Mayor Mamdani and Mohamed Diawara break the fast at Saint Louis Restaurant Keur Yayeu Dara in Harlem 🌙 pic.twitter.com/bktSWPBnUk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 15, 2026

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ warm evening contrasted dramatically with the very public drama Mamdani had with the Knicks organization. Earlier this season, the then-mayoral candidate broadcast his campaign advertisement during the Knicks' season opener at MSG, which featured a modified version of the team's iconic orange and blue logo with "Zohran" replacing "Knicks".

The Knicks quickly replied with a cease and desist letter, making it clear that they did not endorse Mamdani and would take all legal actions to protect their brand. The matter even got national coverage when President Donald Trump also posted a decorated Knicks logo before deleting it.

Mamdani, despite the drama, showed up at MSG right before Election Day.

Now, as mayor, his outing with Diawara appears to mark a much warmer relationship with the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌franchise.

Diawara Heating Up in March

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the court, Diawara has barely whispered as one of the Knicks' better stories this month. The French rookie is averaging 7.3 points in 15.9 minutes per game in March, shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.3% from three. He put up 14 points against the Spurs and followed that up with 10 more against Utah.

Diawara Is Grateful for Knicks Support During Ramadan

Diawara ‍has been quite candid in sharing his experience of observing Ramadan while playing in the NBA. He said that in Europe, fasting is much more difficult as the practice sessions are more demanding. In fact, he even thanked the Knicks for the effort they made to be very helpful and supportive during Ramadan.

Mohamed Diawara says it’s much harder to fast during Ramadan in Europe than in the NBA due to practices being more intense in Europe.



Mo also thanks the NY Knicks staff for being very supportive and accommodating for Ramadan/fasting. ❤️ ☪️



🎤: @MikeLav_ONFRaps pic.twitter.com/uXkpAQYoWe — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) March 4, 2026

Diawara's Big Opportunity in the Next Stretch

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) takes a three point shot during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

With Miles McBride possibly sidelined until the playoffs after core muscle surgery and Josh Hart dealing with a nagging left knee injury that has kept him out of multiple recent games, Diawara is walking into a golden window of opportunity.

The Knicks have lined up four games through next Sunday against Golden State, Indiana, Brooklyn and Washington, and they will need reliable bench contributors.

Jeremy Sochan, the other option, is averaging just 1.4 points in 3.4 minutes and has struggled to earn Coach Mike Brown's trust due to shooting inconsistency.

Diawara, by contrast, has been steady and dependable, a young player quietly making his case for real minutes right when the Knicks need him most.

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