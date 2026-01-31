Knicks Should Make Run at Wizards Wing Before Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have enjoyed an inspiring close to what's otherwise been an unimpressive January, with their ongoing five-game win streak still doing little to cover up their 7-8 record over the course of the active month.

There's no shortage of trade assets that they'd benefit from exploring, even while Giannis Antetokounmpo whispers continue to clog the league's rumor mill. He's been reportedly interested in New York throughout the months-long dilemma, but that doesn't mean that the franchise has the assets to singlehandedly orchestrate the mega-deal, and the Knicks have done well to maintain their patient leverage to this point of the narrative.

There are more realistic targets with less string attached out there, and the Knicks would be better off by evaluating the market in full. Each team, even those with considerably fewer wins than New York's 29, have pieces just waiting to thrive in a high-leverage setting.

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale mapped out three intriguing players to potentially join each squad entering the final week before the trade deadline, and he mentioned one player with a disproportionally-unsaturated market. Justin Champagnie of the Washington Wizards is one of the better defending and rebounding wings in the association, and he could be just what the Knicks need to help consolidate their title hopes over the coming months.

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) takes a shot during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"Justin Champagnie is a roller coaster on offense but can soak up bigger-wing reps on defense—and even add a dash of shot-snuffing activity around the basket," Favale wrote. "The team control he's under through 2027-28, at under 2 percent of the salary cap, is an ideal fit for an increasingly expensive core."

For a Knicks team that's occasionally struggled at providing consistent effort and slotting into their respective roles, he's someone who knows exactly who he is, maximizing his instincts and athleticism in setting a proper example for the rest of the Wizards' young core. His incumbent squad, however, is keenly aware of the advantages he provides, meaning that he could be tougher to pry away than your average rotational option on a tanking team.

New York's Asset Dilemma

The hustle he provides is made that much more attractive by the bargain of a contract that the Wizards have him signed to. They inked him to a four-year, $10 million non-guaranteed deal out of their own G League system last year, ensuring that the 24-year-old two-way contributor can continue playing his role while his freshly-drafted teammates command heftier salaries.

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If anyone has any doubts pertaining to the Wizards' awareness of their situation, look no further than how they've approached the Knicks' hold on their own 2026 protected first-round pick. Washington's trading for Trae Young looked on the outset like the franchise's willingness to take the step past rebuilding, but they're planning on sitting him for the majority of the season's remainder in securing improved odds for finishing within the top half of the lottery drawing order.

Champagnie isn't just some stat-padder who's flourishing in spite of a regular stream of losses. His fit on a competent team is a simple one to picture; most competitive teams, like the Knicks, would kill for a low-maintenance off-ball shooter with the profile to pick up opposing assignments beyond half-court and the heart to do the dirty work that many stars would turn their nose up at.

Knowing his inherent value, the Knicks should come prepared in attempting to trade for this handy backup to the starting wing duo that is OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. They have no first-round picks to trade and few inspiring salaries to part ways with, meaning that they'll have to come ready to bargain should they choose to deal with the player-development center.

