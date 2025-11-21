Knicks Should Trade for Promising Grizzlies Forward

The New York Knicks' bench has been off to a stellar start so far this season with the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet playing valuable minutes while contributing to winning basketball. Besides Hart, the rest of the bench that plays consistent minutes are all backcourt players.

The rest of the Knicks' bench are made up of second-year players in Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti and Pacome Dadiet, all of whom have not showed that they're ready to play consistent minutes just yet. Lastly, Guerschon Yabusele, who had a career year last season for the Philadelphia 76ers, is off to a slow start for the Knicks in his first year with the team.

The Knicks should aim to acquire a forward that has size, capable of scoring at ease and most importantly is ready to play consistent quality minutes for a playoff team with championship aspirations. This is where Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II comes into play.

Who is GG Jackson II?

Oct 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

GG Jackson II is a 20-year-old forward in his third season in the NBA, all of which have come with Memphis. The Grizzlies took a chance on Jackson when they selected him in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. During his one and done season at the University of South Carolina, Jackson II averaged 15 points and just under 6 rebounds per game, earning a SEC All-Freshman team nod. Jackson II slipped to the second round due to concerns about his maturity and an unimpressive pre-draft workout.

As the youngest player in the league during his rookie year, Jackson II put the NBA world on notice. He finished that season averaging 14.6 points, and 4.1 rebounds, earning a All-Rookie team nod in the process. In his stellar rookie season, Jackson II scored a career high 44 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against the Denver Nuggets on April 14, 2024, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to have a 40-plus, 10-plus rebound game.

Unfortunately for Jackson II, that seemed to be where he peaked in a Grizzlies uniform. Since his rookie campaign, the Grizzlies have dealt with tons of controversy surrounding their star point guard Ja Morant, the firing of their head coach in Taylor Jenkins and the trade of starting shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. Jackson II's numbers have tanked since his rookie year and he has been seeing less minutes year by year.

Being equipped with skill and a wonderful arsenal to score the ball at only 20 years of age, Jackson could help a team in need of a scoring punch off the bench. Only playing in six games this season while averaging just under five minutes, it might be safe to say that Jackson II is in need of change, and this is where the Knicks swoop in

Fit in New York and Potential Package

In this hypothetical trade, the Knicks would part ways with Tyler Kolek while potentially attaching a couple of second-round picks. That might seem like a lot for a player that seemed to peak in his rookie year, but it is all about taking chances. Truth is, with Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson ahead of him on the depth chart, it seems very unlikely that Kolek will receive consistent minutes if he were to stick around in New York.

When the team is fully healthy the first four players off the bench are Clarkson, McBride, Hart and Shamet, all of whom are not over the height of 6'5. With Yabusele's struggles Jackson II can be the go-to forward off the bench. Dadiet and Hukporti still need to developed and for a team that is in contention for a championship, there is no room to test it out in games they need to win at all costs.

Jackson II has the ceiling of a potential Sixth Man of the Year Award winner. Yes, that is high praise that is based off of a lone standout rookie season, but the potential is clearly there. Jackson II was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, ranking 16th in his class. Once again, he is in his third NBA season and is still only 20-years-old.

Jackson II can help this Knicks team now more than Kolek. As of right now, the Knicks' bench is 18th in the league in scoring averaging with 36 points per game and 23rd in rebounds with an average of 14.5 per game. Jackson II solves both of these issues. In an offense coached by Mike Brown, Jackson II would thrive in a system focused on ball movement, off-ball movement and shooting. This is a risk the Knicks could afford to make, it would help the team in the long run and add a 20-year-old with all the potential in the world to a contending roster

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!