Knicks Need More from Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks were able to escape with a controversial road win over the Dallas Mavericks, that saw the game go down to the final possession. Against a tough Mavericks front court, Knicks all-star big man Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, which resulted in his 13th double-double of the season.

The Knicks have had the injury bug to start the season, with Jalen Brunson missing a couple of games due to a Grade 1 ankle sprain and OG Anunoby suffering a sprain to his hamstring. The Knicks looked to Towns to lead the way and during the games, Brunson missed, Towns and the Knicks split with Miami. Anyone that is averaging a 20+ double-double is usually considered to be having a solid season, which Towns is.

Unlike many, Towns is held to a higher standard based off of the uniform he wears, expectations for championship glory and because he is considered one of the top 25 players in the league right now. There are a couple of holes in KAT's game to start the season that is stopping him from taking that superstar leap that could ultimately cause the Knicks to fall short yet again.

Poor Efficiency

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Towns stands at 7 feet tall and 248 pounds, but is shooting 42.9% from the field. Throughout most games, Towns is seen driving aggressive to the paint but many times is not getting a whistle. When Towns is not getting calls, his emotions get the best of him, many times being able to hear his complaining to officials on the live broadcast.

Although it could be argued Towns should be shooting more than 6.8 free throws a game, he could improve on finishing through contact regardless if there is a whistle or not. Whenever opposing team's front courts play aggressive down low and force KAT to beat them int he paint, the five-time all star big struggles.

This was showcased in the Knicks loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 28. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner made the game extremely complicated for Towns. Antetokounmpo and Turner held KAT to 8 points on 2-12 shooting from the field, his worst outing so far this season. The same happened in the Knicks most recent win against the Mavericks.

Yes, Towns finished with a double-double, but he struggled on the field, due in most part to the Mavericks aggressive front court. If Towns has a better game and dominates down low like he should, maybe the game against the Mavericks would not have gone down to the wire.

Struggles on the Road Continues

Nov 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

When playing at Madison Square Garden this season, Towns is putting up all-star level numbers as expected. At home, KAT is averaging 24 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, while shooting 46.3% from the field, 39.6% from three and 89.1% from the free throw line. On the road, Towns looks like a completely different player for the Knicks.

So far when the Knicks are on the road, Towns is averaging a disappointing 17 points, 13,8 rebounds and three assists per game. The efficiency on the road is concerning for the all-star big. Towns is shooting 36 percent from the field, an awe-inspiring 17.2% from three and 83.9% from the free throw line.

Towns' offensive rating takes a dip on the road. At home, Towns offensive rating is 127 and on the road Towns' offensive rating is 100. Although his usage rate is higher at home, Towns' true shooting percentage at Madison Square Garden tops his percentage away. Towns' true shooting percentage at home is a superb 61 percent. On the road, Towns' true shooting percentage is 47.9%.

Final Thoughts

When a player of Towns' caliber is struggling to finish against aggressive defenses while also struggling whenever the team is on the road, it is truly hard to overcome. The Knicks have goals of hoisting a championship trophy in June. With their second best player struggling from the field and on the road, the Knicks' chances of winning it all takes a significant fall. There is time for KAT to figure this out, but hopefully sooner rather than later.

With teams like the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks emerging to the top of the standing, whom have aggressive front courts in their own right, can cause the Knicks to drop. Let's not forget about the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the best defensive front court in basketball with reigning defensive player of the year Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

The upper echelon of teams in the East have the formula to dethrone the Knicks as the favorites in the East. But if Towns can wake up and fix these mistakes, there is nobody in the East stopping the Knicks from making it to the NBA Finals in June.

