What's Preventing Knicks From Top Spot in NBA Power Rankings?
The New York Knicks are on a roll, winning their last four games to improve their record to 6-3.
The Knicks hold the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and PFSN writer Brandon Austin's most recent power rankings.
"The Knicks are starting to find their groove with new head coach Mike Brown. After a rough beginning, they’ve won three in a row, and their offense looks much better. They gave Chicago its first loss, dominated Washington, and scored 137 points against Minnesota, with six players reaching double figures," Austin wrote.
"During this winning streak, New York has averaged 128.0 points per game, moving the ball effectively and hitting a high percentage of corner threes. Brown’s system is starting to work, even though Karl-Anthony Towns is still getting comfortable.
"New York is still one of the most well-rounded teams in the East, capable of playing tough and efficient basketball on both offense and defense. They’ve struggled to defend the 3-point line, but their balanced scoring and ability to outlast opponents have kept them in games. The Knicks may not be flashy, but they’re tough, patient, and getting more dangerous as they adjust to their new system."
Knicks Still Not No. 1 in Latest NBA Power Rankings
Only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers rank higher than the Knicks in the power rankings, which is interesting since the Cavs lost in New York on opening night.
Since the first game of the season, however, the Cavs are 7-2, proving to be a formidable threat in the Eastern Conference. They should be the biggest challenger for the Knicks when it comes to reaching the NBA Finals.
The Knicks are only 10 games into the season, so they have a lot of room for growth. The biggest area of improvement is their 3-point defense.
The Knicks allow their opponents to make 39.4 percent of their 3-point shots, ranking 27th in the NBA in the statistic. Only the Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets have had a higher clip of 3-pointers made against them this season.
If the Knicks can find a way to get that number back towards the league's average, they could be even better than they were before. That should come with time, so the Knicks should not be pushing the panic button anytime soon as the season approaches the one-month mark in the coming days.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!