Shams Chanaria Reveals Knicks Nearly Landed Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks' star player, came a lot closer to wearing orange and blue than most New York Knicks fans realized. Though he recently addressed the rumors and denied them, the latest reports show a different story about his trade consideration.
Did the Knicks Actually Have a Chance to Trade for Giannis?
Fullcourtpass broke the latest details on X on October 31, reporting that serious conversations took place between Milwaukee and New York.
"There was a 2-week period where the Knicks knew Giannis wanted to play there, so did the Bucks. Conversations were happening, and offers were made. It wasn't finalized, but the Knicks had their shot." Shams said, via Fullcourtpass.
ESPN had previously reported that Giannis explored trade possibilities during the 2025 offseason, when he'd considered leaving Milwaukee. New York emerged as his preferred destination during what sources described as a multi-week process between both organizations.
The talks never produced a deal. Giannis has two years remaining on his current contract through the 2027-28 season before he can opt out and become a free agent. He'll be eligible to sign an extension starting O 2026.
The timing made sense. Milwaukee has crashed out in the first round three times in the last four postseasons since winning the 2021 championship, including the last three consecutive years. Damian Lillard's torn Achilles tendon during last season's playoffs raised more questions about whether the current roster can compete for a title.
How Has Giannis Responded to the Trade Speculation?
After Milwaukee beat New York 121-111 on October 29, Giannis directly addressed the rumors. When asked if he'd communicated interest in joining the Knicks, he shut it down.
"Who said that? I'm here representing my team. That's it. We beat the Knicks. I didn't read that article, try to stay away from all the rumors, speculation and trade and all this." Giannis said.
He previously touched on his future in July 2025, stating he doesn't want to play in New York. His recent comments after facing the Knicks suggest he's focused on winning another championship in Milwaukee with the current group.
His play backs up that commitment. Through five games of the 2025-26 season, Giannis is averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 69.5% shooting. Those numbers rank second, third, and tied for 14th in the league respectively. The Bucks sit at 4-1, just behind Chicago in the Central Division.
The Greek Freak appears locked in on proving Milwaukee made the right call by keeping him. Whether the trade talks resurface next offseason depends on how deep the Bucks can push in the playoffs this year.
