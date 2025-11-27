Should Knicks Buy High on Andre Drummond?

The New York Knicks have dealt with the injury bug to start the season, with injuries to Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and most recently Landry Shamet. The amount of injuries has caused head coach Mike Brown to go deeper into his bench. Usually running a rotation of nine players, Brown now has to depend on the more younger and unproven players to give quality minutes.

In doing so, the Knicks' bench has been exposed due to the lack of size and interior presence a championship-level team needs. The Knicks' bench has potential, but is in desperate need of a glass-cleaning veteran big man. Enter Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond.

Andre Drummond is a veteran center who, for his career, averages 12 rebounds per game and has shown no signs of slowing down. would bring all-star experience to the bench for a contending New York team.

As of today, Drummond is still dominating on the glass, averaging just over 10 rebounds per game in his 14th season at the age of 32. Drummond is currently the backup to former league MVP Joel Embiid, who is known for his constant injury concerns.

Drummond is on his final year of a two-year $10 million after he exercised his player option this offseason, set to make a team-friendly $5 million this season. With Drummond making team-friendly money, what could the Knicks give up in return for the two-time All-Star center's services?

Ideal Proposal

Oct 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) battles for the ball against Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One would assume that, although the 76ers are in win-now mode, they would not turn down the opportunity to get younger. With a rising backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe to lead the future, the 76ers could possibly ask for the young prospects in the Knicks organization in return.

If the Knicks truly wanted to address a major weakness, they would have to be content with moving on from players like Tyler Kolek, Pacôme Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti.

For the 76ers, they are getting a younger backup center for Embiid in Hukporti, a versatile project wing in Dadiet and a scrappy young floor general to fit the young backcourt depth in Kolek. The trade would also put the Knicks in the first apron, rather than the second apron in which they are in right now.

Here is an idea of what the trade would look like, according to the trade machine on Fanspo.com

NBA Trade Machine mock proposal | Fanspo.com

Addressing a Major Weakness

Nov 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For the Knicks, you are finally addressing an issue that has been a glaring weakness since the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein in the 2024 offseason. Although Knicks' starting center Mitchell Robinson has been prone to injuries the last couple of seasons, Drummond has proven he can rise to the occasion as a starter since he is backing up Embiid, whom many believe is the most injury-prone player in the association.

In nine of their first 17 games, Drummond led the team in rebounding. Recently grabbing 12 against the Orlando Magic and a whopping 24 boards against the Miami Heat. This is the kind of guy the Knicks are missing at this moment.

Drummond is also averaging 8.3 points per game, which is not an eye-opening average, but shows he is more capable of being a lob threat and a menace on the offensive glass. Over the years, Drummond has adapted to what its role is and has thrived in doing so. Not only has Drummond led the league in rebounding four times, but he also led in offensive rebounds an impressive seven times. Bringing that intensity and strength on the glass to a thin front court would be a massive upgrade.

Suppose the Knicks want to capitalize on a season that does not feature a Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics and a Tyrese Haliburton-led Indiana Pacers in the East. In that case, the team must go all in to address an obvious weakness. Yes, the Knicks will be giving up solid young pieces to a rival team, which could haunt them in the future. But, if the cost of it is having a better chance at winning a championship, why not?

