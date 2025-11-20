Three Takeaways From Knicks Ugly Win Over Mavericks

The New York Knicks escaped the Dallas Mavericks with a 113-111 victory, securing their first road win of the season in one of the messiest performances in NBA history.

Jalen Brunson's return from a two-game ankle sprain proved decisive with 28 points, but the win came at the cost of brutal inefficiency as the Knicks became the first team ever to miss 30-plus threes and 15-plus free throws while still winning in regulation.​

Brunson's Return Delivers Despite Shooting Struggles

Brunson showed no hesitation in his first game back from a Grade 1 ankle sprain, shooting 11-for-23 from the field and hitting the game-sealing free throw with 3.8 seconds remaining.

"It feels great. I mean, I'm happy I can go out here and play this game," Brunson said postgame. "And I don't want to take any opportunity for granted."

His 28 points led all scorers, but the team's overall performance concerned him. When asked about the chaotic nature of the victory, Brunson didn't sugarcoat it.

"I mean, chaos. But at the same time, I mean, we found a way to win. It was ugly, but when we went ugly, I mean, it's signs of team learning and getting better.," he said.

The Knicks shot just 3-for-22 from three-point range in the first half, yet Brunson's message at halftime remained optimistic.

"We were getting good looks. We got to continue to get stops and play with pace. And let's keep trusting each other."​

Shamet's Heroics and a Controversial Finish

Landry Shamet delivered clutch performances on both ends in the final minute, drilling back-to-back three-pointers at 1:03 and 31.4 seconds to give New York a 112-109 lead.

However, his most critical contribution came with 0.7 seconds remaining when he drew a charging foul on Dallas guard Brandon Williams, whose layup would have tied the game.

The controversial call frustrated Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who called it a "tough call" that sealed their fate. Shamet's heroics masked deeper issues, the Knicks shot 19-for-35 (54.3%) from the free-throw line, including five consecutive misses in the final 22 seconds before Brunson's clutch make.​

Dallas Bench Dominance Can't Overcome Starting Unit Failure

The Mavericks' bench had a total of 64 points, led by D'Angelo Russell and Naji Marshall's 23 points each, while the starting lineup contributed just 47 points, a troubling imbalance.

Despite Dallas connecting on 16-of-44 from three-point range compared to New York's 12-for-42, the Mavericks collapsed when it mattered most, going 3-for-11 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Josh Hart (16 points, 10 rebounds) provided enough balance for the Knicks to overcome their shooting woes.

"Finally, finally," Brunson said when asked about securing the road victory. "I mean, we're happy, but we got a lot of work to do."​

