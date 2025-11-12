Will Mitchell Robinson Return for Knicks vs. Magic?

Mitchell Robinson's injury situation continues to be a major concern for the New York Knicks heading into tonight's matchup against the Orlando Magic.

The defensive anchor has been sidelined with persistent left ankle issues that have limited his availability all season. With the Knicks riding a five-game winning streak, fans are anxiously waiting to see if Robinson can finally return to action.​

Robinson is officially listed as day-to-day with left ankle injury management as the Knicks prepare to host Orlando at Madison Square Garden. This is part of an ongoing battle with ankle problems that forced him to undergo surgery in May 2024.

Oct 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) arrives at United Center before an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The team ruled him out for their last game against Memphis, choosing to manage his workload carefully through this back-to-back stretch. His status for tonight's game remains uncertain and is unlikely to be finalized until closer to tipoff.​

Can Robinson Actually Play Tonight?

The reality is that Robinson has a slim chance of suiting up against the Magic. The Knicks medical staff is being extremely cautious with their rim protector, and for good reason.

Robinson missed the first four games of the season, dealing with the same left ankle issue. The team learned from past mistakes that rushing him back only leads to setbacks and longer periods of absence.

With a compressed schedule and the long season ahead, the Knicks are prioritizing his long-term health over short-term availability.

Impact Without Robinson

If Robinson sits out again, the Knicks will continue relying on Karl-Anthony Towns at center, and honestly, they've been thriving without him.

Towns is putting up good numbers, with 20.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, while shooting efficiently from all areas of the court.

Backup options like Ariel Hukporti could see rotation minutes, and Josh Hart may slide into more frontcourt action. The good news? The rest of the roster is completely healthy, giving head coach plenty of options.

Robinson almost certainly sits tonight. The Knicks are 7-3 and winners of five straight games without needing him. There's zero incentive to rush their defensive centerpiece back for a regular-season game in November.

Towns has proven he can anchor the frontcourt, and the team's depth has held up remarkably well. Expect Robinson to remain sidelined as the Knicks play it safe with their long-term playoff aspirations in mind.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!