Would a Russell Westbrook Trade Make Sense For Knicks?

Word came out two days ago that the New York Knicks have no plans to move any core players and will instead focus on tweaking the roster via a minor trade or two, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. There’s been some buzz about the New Orleans Pelicans duo of Jose Avlarado and Yves Missi, as well as talk about Naji Marshall of the Mavericks, but nothing as of yet about a future Hall of Famer who can be had and brings a few things Mike Brown's team lacks.

During this current rough patch, the Knicks are showing a lack of connectedness, physicality and fire. There are few players in the league, if any, who play with the toughness and ferocity of Russell Westbrook. His energy level is unmatched, and he could provide the exact type of spark that the floundering Knicks could use. He’s also very attainable, playing on a veteran minimum contract with the 12-33 Sacramento Kings.

There was mutual interest between the Knicks and Westbrook over the summer prior to free agency opening, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. The Knicks instead signed Jordan Clarkson to a minimum deal after he was bought out by Utah. The Knicks and Nuggets, who Westbrook played for last season, were the only teams rumored to express interest in the 2017 MVP, aside from the Kings.

Could The Knicks Have Renwed Interest In The Future Hall of Famer

To many, the Westbrook interest screamed, "Same old Knicks, chasing another big name after their prime.” Over the last few years, many have convinced themselves that Mr. Triple Double isn’t a valuable basketball player anymore and was seemingly on the brink of being pushed out of the league. He does a lot of head-scratching things, and he is with his sixth different team since leaving Oklahoma City in 2019.

The 37-year-old is no longer the force of nature he once was, but he's having a career renaissance and showing his tank is far from empty. Westbrook has quietly averaged 35.3% on 5.7 three-pointers a game this season, both career highs. He is second on the team in points and is the only player this season leading their team in rebounds, assists, & three-pointers. In 45 games, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Since January 1, Westbrook is one of just four players with at least 150 points, 50 assists and 20 three's made – the others are Luka Doncic, Steph Curry and LaMelo Ball. He has 15 games of at least 20 points, the most by a point-guard in their 18th season. He’s also cementing himself in the record books, becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer among point guards, passing Oscar Robinson earlier this month, and lapping Jason Kidd’s total of 8,725 rebounds in November to move atop that list.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The nine-time All-Star would fix many of the Knicks' problems. Transition defense, guard defense, disruption of passing lanes, ball handling and playmaking, just to name a few.

Westbrook is an under-appreciated floor general, barking out orders and getting everyone in the spots he wants. There are questions as to if his personality will rub off effectively on these Knicks or potentially rub the team the wrong way, as well as if the aging veteran is willing to sacrifice championship potential for a lesser, part-time role.

Folks can say what they want about Westbrook, but he's never faced a challenge that he wasn't ready to meet head-on. Sometimes that works against him, but that's who he is on the court, and it's served him well since debuting in 2008. That type of passion would also serve the Knicks well right about now.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!