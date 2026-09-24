The Biggest Question Every Knicks Reserve Must Answer Heading Into The Season

We recently dove into how even the starting lineup, despite playing close to flawless basketball during their dominant championship run, had questions to answer heading into the upcoming season. While the bench had some incredibly pivotal moments throughout the season, they ,too, have their flaws and questions.

So, what questions do the reserves have as they get ready to win back-to-back championships?

Jose Alvarado: Can he remain the backup point guard the Knicks have long needed?

The New York native put on a show to remember in the second half of the Knicks’ 29-point comeback in the NBA Finals. But Alvarado’s first few months as a Knick also included some unspectacular stretches.

In 28 regular-season games as a Knick, he shot just 41.4% from the field and a subpar 33% from three. And after going 8-of-13 from three en route to 26 points against the 76ers in February, he shot just 5-of-34 from three over 14 games.

Alvarado doesn't need to score consistently on this loaded Knicks team. But they do still need him to hit open shots and run the offense when Brunson isn't on the floor. On a team that lacks consistent ballhandling and playmaking, Alvarado's consistency will be put to the test during the season.

Miles McBride: How much longer will he be a Knick?

Much of the Knicks rotation is settled, not just for this season, but for the foreseeable future. And with many assuming both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart to sign extensions, Miles McBride remains the only other major piece of the roster whose future is in flux.

The assumption, given McBride's undeniable importance and team-friendly deal, is that he'll start the season as a Knick. But Leon Rose and company have surprised the fanbase with unexpected trades before. McBride is set to be a free agent next offseason and the Knicks have preferred to trade players away before losing them for nothing. If New York wants to land a relatively big fish, McBride is the most likely to go whether it's before the season or waiting until the trade deadline.

Landry Shamet: Is his shooting really here to stay?

It's nearly impossible to speak about the Knicks' magical championship season without mentioning Landry Shamet at some point. Whether it's his career-high 36-point explosion against the Heat, or his defense and shooting in the Cavaliers series, Shamet played an undeniably important role in the Knicks' success. But the veteran is coming off of just the third season in his eight-year career in which he shot over 38.7% from three. The journeyman is known as a shooter, but in two of his last three seasons before becoming a Knick, he shot 33.8% and 36.8% from three. Now with more confidence than ever, it's plausible that this is just who Shamet is now. But he's never shot over 39% three seasons in a row. Can he finally break that streak?

Mohamed Diawara: Which version of Diawara will the Knicks get?

I was a firm believer in Mohamed Diawara last season, and I still am today. I was also vocal in backing the sophomore up, and trying to calm Knicks fans down after his struggles in the exhibition matches. But Summer League was not kind to him. The additional ballhandling duties placed upon him and the every-man-for-themselves nature of the competition didn't do Diawara any favors. And instead of seeing signs of the leap many fans expected, what we got instead was a player who looked lost and uncomfortable.

If that unconfident Diawara, who can't hit shots or play with energy is that one the Knicks get, they'll have to rely on newly signed John Konchar, the returning Jordan Clarkson, and maybe even Tyler Nickel. That trio should be enough for the Knicks to get through the regular season. But if New York wants to become the best version of themselves and start bridging the gap to the future, Diawara will have to not only be the player fans saw last season, but build upon it.

Thankfully, I think his skill set of defense, connective playmaking, cutting, and attacking the rim should translate better during the regular season than in Summer League. If his three-point shot can come back, he should be all good.

Jordan Clarkson: What exactly will his role be?

It's hard to confidently or accurately predict Jordan Clarkson's role or minutes because it may largely depend on how others play. On one hand, it's fair to assume that the veteran was promised at least some shot at earning minutes since he re-signed with the Knicks. On the other hand, it's also plausible that it's entirely out of his hands.

If the Knicks believe in Diawara, which is questionable given their signing of Konchar, the second unit consisting of Alvarado, McBride, Shamet and Diawara leaves little to no playing time for Clarkson. But, Diawara is still unproven, and McBride and Shamet have both missed significant time over their last two seasons. Clarkson may start the season deeply entrenched on the bench, but he could also find himself with more playing time than expected. We really won't know until the season begins. And even then, it'll likely fluctuate as the season goes on.

Andre Drummond: Is he the big man the Knicks trust in the long run?

With the Knicks not really signing or trading for someone to compete for the backup center position, it seems like New York is comfortable enough with Drummond being their opening night backup big man. James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks could make the team, but it's doubtful that they ever leapfrog Drummond on the depth chart.

Still, it remains unclear just how comfortable they are with Drummond in the long run. And truthfully, only time will tell. The assumption, as it always has been, should remain that the Knicks will look to upgrade the center position at the trade deadline.

Tyler Kolek, Pacôme Dadiet: What do their futures look like?

There are a myriad of questions surrounding these two Knicks. Will they have a role on this team? How useful can they even be? Will they be traded before opening night? If so, what can the Knicks get for them? It's hard to pinpoint one question that we can ask about them. What most Knicks fans can agree on though, is that they are two players who, to varying degrees, will have a hard time finding consistent minutes on this team. And that they'll likely be the most useful to the franchise via a trade.

Tyler Nickel: Could he get meaningful minutes at any point?

A few weeks ago, there were times when we didn't even know if Tyler Nickel was going to be a Knick. As rumors surfaced that he may be considering options to go back to college, the dream of Nickel hitting big threes looked like it may die before it even had a chance to start. But with the aforementioned Dadiet possibly on the trading block, Nickel could find himself on the roster.

With the team bringing on so many veteran wings to training camp, Nickel being in the rotation is still a long shot. And he'll still have to earn the trust of Mike Brown through his shooting and more importantly, his defense, but the path for Nickel to be a Knick and get minutes has at least opened up. A few good games or an injury to one of the reserve wings could mean an unexpectedly early coming-out party for the rookie.

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