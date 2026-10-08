What Knicks Fans Need to Know for Game vs. Wizards on Oct. 8 (TV Info, Lineups, Rotation, Injuries, More)

The Knicks' path to opening night continues on Thursday, as New York takes on the Wizards for its second game of the preseason slate. Let's check in on the major storylines and info to know ahead of this Eastern Conference clash.

How to watch Knicks' game tonight against the Wizards

For fans locally, MSG Network will broadcast the Knicks' preseason game on Thursday against the Wizards, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, viewers can stream the game through MSG+ with DAZN.

New York's matchup versus Washington will also air on NBA TV, giving fans who might be out of the local market a chance to catch the defending champs in action.

Expected Knicks starting lineup, rotation and matchups tonight vs. Wizards

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns (no changes)

In the Knicks' preseason opener, Mike Brown started Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. They combined for 34 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists as that group all played between 13 and 15 minutes, a relatively light load.

On Thursday, it'd make very little sense for Brown to switch things up. He needs to help his starters shake off some of the offseason rust ahead of opening night. That being said, it should be another night where none of the opening five sees over 20 minutes, as New York's main focus is figuring out who among its bench should make the roster or claim a featured role early on in the campaign.

It was Pacome Dadiet who actually led the Knicks in minutes (18) on Tuesday, and the youngster should be active again, with New York trying to determine what options it has with the Frenchman. Expect Mohamed Diawara and Tyler Kolek, who both played 17 minutes against the Sixers, to also be plenty busy again on Thursday, with Brown evaluating how they could fit into the 2026-27 rotation.

Tryout players James Wiseman, Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley are also names to watch on Thursday. Everyone from this group is on a non-guaranteed deal, and it seems as though only one will be signed.

Wiseman seems to have taken the early lead in this race for a roster spot, while Agbaji has struggled out of the gate. However, Eubanks and Bradley only played six minutes last time out, so it'd be in the Knicks' best interest to increase their involvement and see if they can challenge Wiseman for the important third-string center role that's up for grabs.

Meanwhile, on the other side, the Wizards' main starting five is expected to be Trae Young, Kyshawn George, rookie AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr, though Sarr's status is still to be determined.

Injury report for Knicks' game against the Wizards on Oct. 8

On Tuesday, New York's only DNP was Jose Alvarado, who missed the contest due to a bone bruise. Considering he's already carved out his role as Brunson's main backup, expect the Knicks to be cautious in order to get him back to 100%. His absence will also open up minutes to get a better idea of Kolek and other PG options, so that only adds to the case for sitting him.

Washington could be without the aforementioned Sarr, who's nursing a foot injury and is a game-time decision. Fellow big man Tristan Vukcevic is out with a hip injury that's expected to sideline him for the next month, and forward Jamir Watkins is out for potentially the entire year with a torn ACL.

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