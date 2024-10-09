WATCH: TikTok Stars Steal Show at Knicks Celebrity Game
Many have critiqued the New York Knicks' depth after trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but the team may have stumbled upon some bench points on Tuesday night.
While Knicks fans will have to be a little patient to see their team take the floor but blue-and-white jerseys and sneakers adorned Madison Square Garden hardwood at the team's Tip-Off Event. The wearers, however, looked a little different, as the evening included an exhibition contest featuring Knicks legends and their celebrity supporters.
Though Bridges and OG Anunoby haven't taken the floor as teammates yet, there were plenty of steals to speak of, namely the show by the web stars informally known as the "Costco Guys." Having obtained fame through a series of viral videos detailing their love of the warehouse store chain, the Florida-based father-son duo of AJ and Eric Befumo (the latter known as "Big Justice") took the floor in Knick jerseys to battle for teams coached by Larry Johnson and John Starks.
The 11-year old Big Justice drew the biggest cheers of the night (at least beyond those dedicated to Jalen Brunson's MVP case) when he hit an admittedly deep shot for his age as captured by the Knicks' official X page. Harlem-based rapper Sheck Wes dished out the assist.
Mentions and replies to the post were immediately filled with requests to sign him to a 10-day ... though some jokingly worried what Tom Thibodeau's notorious demands would do to a minor.
Big Justice's effort, however, and more wasn't enough to keep MVP honors away from Knicks legend Allan Houston, who attended alongside several other stars of metropolitan past such as Jamal Crawford, Steve Novak, and Latrell Sprewell.
The real Knicks will reclaim their threads on Wednesday night when they face the Washington Wizards in a preseason match (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
