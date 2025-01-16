Anthony Davis Injury Status For Lakers vs Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to start a new winning streak. Right now, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Of course, there is a lot going on in L.A. right now. The Lakers have already had a couple of games postponed because of the terrible fires happening in Los Angeles.
Read More: Lakers Update Game Schedule After Postponements Caused by Wildfires
In order to start a new winning streak, they need to have their best players available to play in games. Injuries are a big part of the NBA at this point in the season.
The Lakers are no different. Luckily for them, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been relatively healthy this season.
Davis and James have only missed five games combined so far this season. That's particularly surprising for Davis, who has missed a ton of games over the course of his career.
In fact, last season was the healthiest season of his career. He played 76 games, which was the first time he's played more than 70 games this decade.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Announces Surprising News Ahead of Heat Game
The Lakers are taking on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Davis has found himself on the injury report.
Davis was listed as probable on the injury report with left plantar fasciitis. He will play in this game.
Even though the Lakers want to keep their two superstars healthy for the playoff run, they have to have them play as many regular season games as possible to make sure they make the playoffs in the first place.
Keeping Davis and James out on the court is their top priority. Whatever it takes to keep them healthy needs to be done.
The Lakers are also going to be making at least one more move at the trade deadline. Perhaps they add someone to the starting lineup to take some pressure off of the two superstars.
Whoever they add, they need to be an offensive threat. Both of these guys take on a large offensive burden.
With James being 40 years old, Davis has to be the focal point of the offense. Any addition from the trade deadline to help that would be nice.
Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks so far this season.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Trade Proposal Brings $21M Wing to Los Angeles
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Reunites Lakers With $28 Million Star