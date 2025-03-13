Are Bucks' Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Lakers?
Will the Milwaukee Bucks' two best players suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in a national TV clash?
On Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks released their first injury report for the game. The Athletic's Eric Nehm revealed that the nine-time All-Stars were both considered probable, with Antetokounmpo struggling through a strained left cal and Lillard dealing with a sore right groin.
Perennial Sixth Man of the Year contender Bobby Portis is still in the midst of his 25-game suspension for a violation of the league's drug policy (he'll be back in April), rookie power forward Tyler Smith is considered doubtful to play due to back spasms, and second-year combo forward Chris Livingston has what is being described as a non-COVID-19 illness.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Achieving NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
This Lakers matchup represents a prime opportunity for the Bucks. Los Angeles is still missing 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James, its second-best player behind only Luka Doncic, as well as starting small forward Rui Hachimura. Antetokounmpo should be able to go absolutely crazy against L.A.'s scrubs.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Former Bucks Star Junior Bridgeman Dies at 71
The final game statuses of Antetokounmpo and Lillard have now been revealed.
At 36-28, the Bucks are tied by record with the Indiana Pacers, but currently enjoy the No. 4 seed to Indiana's No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to a tiebreaker. Milwaukee is on a rare three-game losing skid, and could really use the win. Then again, so could Los Angeles, which is on a two-game losing streak itself. L.A. is the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, sporting a 40-23 record, and is just 0.5 games ahead of the 41-25 Houston Rockets.
The action tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast nationally on TNT and TruTV. Charles Barkley, much to his chagrin, will have to talk about the Lakers again. The contest will be streamed on Max. Locally, fans can tune in on Spectrum SportsNet and stream the fun via Spectrum SportsNet+.
Antetokounmpo, 30, is averaging 30.7 points on 60.5 percent field goal shooting and 59.4 percent free throw shooting, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while making a case for his ninth All-NBA team honor this spring.
The 34-year-old Lillard, meanwhile, is logging averages of 25.3 points on .451/.377/.921 shooting splits, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Doc Rivers Slams Bucks' 'Trust' Following Another Loss to Cavaliers
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Can Take, Make More 3-Point Shot Attempts
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.