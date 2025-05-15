Bronny James Could Make Lakers Rotation Next Season: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are in line for a busy offseason, making their potential rotation next year wide open. The franchise has had some second-round picks burst onto the scene in recent years, such as Austin Reaves.
That means there could be a spot for a guy like Bronny James, especially if the roster looks completely different and much more top-heavy next year.
Dave McMenamin broke down how that could happen during an appearance on the Hear District podcast.
"I think he could be a rotation player by mid-season of next year if he continues this trajectory," he said. "
McMenamin also cited his defensive abilities as a key for him going forward.
"When he uses his athleticism to hawk the ball to get in the passing lanes, to go and take a charge, to have a chase down block, he can really impact the game defensively."
James has drawn a ton of attention due to playing with his father, but people seem to forget he had a heart attack not too long ago. That means patience is necessary in order to see what he is truly capable of in the NBA.
James shot the ball well during his time in the G-League and played with confidence, and even had some moments in the NBA, such as when he scored a career-high 17 points.
People will scoff at the idea of James being a part of the rotation, but if he improves his outside shooting and defensive intensity, he can develop into a 3-and-D point guard who fits well next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
Another potential in for Bronny to garner more playing time is the future of Austin Reaves. Reaves is the best trade piece the Lakers have at the moment, so trading him away, maybe for a starting center, is a possibility.
That would open up a guard spot that Bronny would likely get the chance to earn heading into the season.
It is very unlikely he ever becomes the starting point guard for the team despite his namesake, but it isn't out of the realm of possibilities that Bronny develops into a solid backup point guard for the Lakers, even as early as next year.
It will likely take time for Lakers fans to warm up to Bronny getting more playing time, but just as other late picks have earned the love of Lakers fans, the 55th overall pick in the NBA draft can do the same.
