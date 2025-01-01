Former Lakers Guard Reportedly Drawing Interest Around NBA
Former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard and 2018 first round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV is drawing interest from many NBA teams as the new year approaches.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, five teams are interested in the scoring guard, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and Boston Celtics. These five teams are said to be potential suitors for Walker.
The 26-year-old is currently playing in the EuroLeague for the Zalgiris Kaunas. However, a clause in his contract allows him to join an NBA team by the Feb. 18 deadline.
The likelihood of Walker joining an NBA team is pretty high, especially considering the number of teams that have their eye on him. The last we saw of Walker in the NBA was the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets.
Prior to his time with the Nets, he was a Laker in the 2022-23 season. In his lone season as a Laker, he was solid for the team, averaging 11.7 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 steals. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from three in 56 games with 32 starts and 23.3 minutes of action.
After his stint with the Lakers, he signed a one-year deal with the Nets. In 58 games and 17.4 minutes of action, he averaged 9.7 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 42 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
Prior to taking his talents overseas, he spent this past preseason with the Boston Celtics. Walker was unable to get a guaranteed contract over the summer but signed an Exhibit-10-day deal with the Celtics in August.
Shortly after the end of the 2024 preseason, the Celtics decided to waive him.
Overall, Walker has been solid in his NBA career, averaging 9.8 points per game in 322 career games, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He is a career 42 percent shooter from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc.
The Pennsylvania native was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Miami. While Walker is playing well overseas, the NBA is still his goal.
Walker has a golden opportunity, and for a player who many thought he'd play with a team prior to the start of the season, he will likely get that opportunity in the coming months.
