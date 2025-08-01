Former LeBron James All-Star Teammate Eyeing Lakers, Major Contenders if Bought Out
As one former UCLA Bruins star tries to find a new NBA team, could another be on his way to Los Angeles with the Lakers?
Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report went on a live stream where he broke down the latest news around the NBA. Kevin Love's name came up — and there's some thought around the possibility that the ex-UCLA great could find his way back in Los Angeles where he went to college/where he was born.
“So with Kevin Love, to my understanding, he really only wants to be in the big glamour markets. I do think it would mostly be something along the lines of Kevin Love going to a New York or a Los Angeles type of situation. So, we’ll see if that can materialize for him.”
Love is far from the player he once was. Back issues and general aging has resulted in the 36-year-old to being a bench player at this stage in his career.
If he were to come to the Lakers, there'd virtually be no expectation in him being a difference-maker on the court. However, in an off-the-court capacity, there would be terrific value in having Love on the team.
Love is a notorious positive influence. A very intelligent guy, he reads the game at an elite level, and for young players aiming to enhance that aspect of their games, Love is a great guy to learn from under.
The chemistry aspect he'd bring is also a potential benefit. He was a longtime teammate/friend of LeBron James. Given Love's track record, the credibility he brings should result in automatic respect.
It also makes sense for Love wanting to play for a contending team given his proclivity for winning. The 5-time All-Star is also noted as a very cosmopolitan player — hence why New York and Los Angeles make sense as destinations he's interested in.
Love played in 23 games last year. He averaged 5.3 points per game in 10.9 minutes of action to go with 35.7 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3.
