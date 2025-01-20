Is LeBron James Playing? Lakers vs Clippers Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to play some better basketball. They have lost three of their last five games, but have won two straight.
There has been a lot going on off the court that has made things hard to focus on basketball. The LA fires have taken a massive mental toll on this team.
On the court, the Lakers continue to try to integrate new piece Dorian Finney-Smith into the lineup. His defense has helped, but he hasn't contributed much offensively.
As usual, this team continues to go as far as LeBron James and Anthony Davis take them. The two superstars are the driving force behind this team.
Both stars have been able to stay remarkably healthy this season, which is one of the big reasons why the Lakers sit sixth in the Western Conference standings.
Of course, the West is so bunched that any win or loss will have a profound effect on the standings. They are just two games ahead of the 11th spot.
The Lakers are getting ready to take on the Clippers on Sunday evening. Ahead of that matchup, James has found himself on the injury report.
James was listed as probable due to left foot injury management. He will play in this game.
Los Angeles will be looking at possible deals to make at the trade deadline to increase the ceiling of this team. They want to contend for an NBA Championship, not just make the playoffs.
They still have a couple of contracts that are tradable in order to make that work. They can either chase a star player or add some depth to the current roster.
No matter who they pursue or bring in, their top priority is going to be to keep James and Davis as healthy as possible for the rest of the season. As long as they are healthy, the Lakers will be a tough team to take on in the playoffs.
So far this season, James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.
