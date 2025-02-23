Is LeBron James Playing vs Nuggets? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
Will four-time league MVP LeBron James face off against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic tonight, when James' Los Angeles Lakers head to Ball Arena to square off against Jokic's Denver Nuggets?
On Saturday morning, James was listed as probable to suit up for the evening's tilt, as was L.A.'s new best player, five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times. James has been managing a left foot injury for months, while Doncic is looking to play in just his fourth game for L.A. as he grapples with a left calf injury.
Despite being the league's oldest active player at age 40 (and just six months younger than his first-year head coach JJ Redick), James managed to suit up in both of his team's back-to-back contests on Wednesday and Thursday — a 100-97 heartbreaking loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday followed by a 110-10 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
James' final status for the matchup against Denver, the West's No. 2 seed with a 37-19 record, has been revealed. The 6-foot-9 superstar will play.
Another recent Dallas Mavericks import, center/power forward Maxi Kleber, has been on the shelf for nearly a month already while recovering from a right foot surgery. He will likely miss at least another month before the team can assess just when he'll return.
Had Kleber been healthy when he first arrived to L.A. three weeks ago, along with Doncic and forward Markieff Morris, he may have been able to compete with raw rim-rolling big man Jaxson Hayes for the team's starting center gig. Kleber is a proven veteran with a bullish post game and plenty of Doncic system knowledge, although he has taken a major step back this season.
Speaking of system knowledge, the current Lakers sport three former Doncic teammates from his Mavericks playing days — another new trade acquisition, swingman Dorian Finney-Smith, played alongside Doncic .
Lakers rookie guard Bronny James Jr., LeBron's eldest son, is away from the team, putting in reps with the South Bay Lakers.
This year, LeBron James looks to be in line for a record-extending 21st All-NBA team. Across 50 healthy contests for the 33-21 Lakers, the four-time league champ is averaging 24.7 points on .516/.397/.770 shooting splits, 8.9 assists and 7.7 boards.
The action tips off at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+.
