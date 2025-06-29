Lakers Announce Full Summer League Schedule
For those fans wanting to see Eric Dixon, RJ Davis, Adou Thiero, Julian Reese, and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, they will get their wish in short order.
The Las Vegas Summer League schedule was officially released for the team. While the status of the fifth game is unknown at this time, the first four games have been announced — and the first one in particular is a doozy.
The Lakers will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks on July 10. Newly-minted No. 1 Overall pick Cooper Flagg will presumably get his official introduction to NBA life in what will likely be a raucous atmosphere given the hype surrounding the Duke product, as well as the constant love the Lakers receive each and every summer in Vegas.
The second game of the summer slate will occur two days later versus the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans will trot out two lottery picks of their own in Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen.
On July 14, the battle for Los Angeles will take place in Vegas as the Lakers go toe-to-toe with the Clippers. Lastly, three days later, the Lakers will square off with the hated rival Boston Celtics.
This will be an interesting Summer League situation for the Lakers. Without a ton of money to work with, the team will aim to augment the roster on the fringes by unearthing hidden gems from this setting (in addition to the trade market).
Thiero is the featured name here. Trading up twice to nab him, the franchise clearly believes in his upside as a wing with some elite defensive skills and athleticism. Other players will get their chances to at the very least earn a role on the Lakers' G-League squad. The big man competition will especially be intriguing
From there, players from last year — Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, Trey Jemison, Christian Koloko — likely will get plenty of opportunities to garner experience and showcase their improvements from last year.
