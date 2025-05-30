Lakers Attached to Surprising 'Dream' Trade Target
The Los Angeles Lakers face a long offseason of potentially major change after having totally reset their contention timeline by trading to acquire five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic just ahead of this past season's deadline.
Currently, Doncic finds himself on a roster built to abet now-departed 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis, who was the focal piece of L.A.'s trade with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire Doncic.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Offseason Salary Cap Rules, First Apron, Second Apron Explained
The Lakers have one clear need that became glaringly apparently during their first round playoff series defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves: a traditional center, ideally a rim-roller to pair with Doncic.
Greg Swarz of Bleacher Report suggests that third-year Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, still just 23, could be an intriguing trade option for the Lakers this summer.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Stan Van Gundy Compares Lakers Landing Shaq to Jalen Brunson Amid Eastern Conference Finals
"It's no secret which position the Los Angeles Lakers will be targeting this offseason," Swarz said. "Finding a starting center is a must, preferably one who can finish off lobs from Luka Dončić and LeBron James while providing some rim protection."
"Kessler's 2.4 blocks per game ranked second in the NBA this season," Swarz noted, behind only All-Star San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama's 3.8 rejections a night.
Swarz also floated Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton and one-time All-Star Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen as possible trade fits for Los Angeles.
In 58 healthy games for the 17-65 Jazz this past season, Kessler posted averages of 11.1 points on 66.3 percent field goal shooting (mostly around the rim, of course) and 52 percent free throw shooting, 12.2 rebounds, the aforementioned 2.4 rejections, 1.7 dishes and 0.6 steals a night.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Paul Pierce Says Lakers' Luka Doncic Has Bigger Issue Than Weight
Kessler is currently still on his rookie-scale contract, but will be eligible for a contract extension starting this summer.
With Utah seemingly content to keep acquiring draft assets from now until infinity, one wonders if the Lakers would be open to parting with their 2031 first-round draft pick, plus perhaps a pick swap or a second rounder, in order to bring in Kessler.
Los Angeles almost traded 2024-25 rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams this year. His deal would fit in nicely as part of a trade for Kessler.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
Former Lakers Champion Shares Wild Kobe Bryant Story
Lakers' LeBron James Confirms Knee Injury, Makes Major Announcement
George Karl Takes Another Wild Shot at Lakers After Playoff Meltdown
Lonzo Ball Calls Out Lakers For Disrespecting Julius Randle
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.