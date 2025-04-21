Lakers' Austin Reaves Uncharacteristically Talks Game 2 Gameplan vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their 2025 first-round playoff series, giving up home-court advantage in the process. It was a poor game all around for the Lakers, and one that the entire team would probably like to forget.
But as the team gets ready for a crucial Game 2, they know that they need to be better. Guard Austin Reaves honed in on this fact following the Game 1 loss, speaking very candidly about it all.
"We couldn't find a way to get a bucket...You're not going to be perfect every game. We have to figure out a way."
Reaves didn't have his best game against the Timberwolves, as the Minnesota defense made life very tough for him. The guard scored 16 points, with three rebounds, and three assists to round out his night.
The former undrafted player knows that he needs to be better and help the team more. Reaves spoke on this after the game as well.
"I have to be better. I have to help us control the game better."
Minnesota was just the tougher team in Game 1, but the Lakers have a chance to tie the series up in Game 2. The last thing that Los Angeles wants to do is go down 0-2 heading into Minnesota for two games, so the Lakers are basically in a must-win situation.
The Lakers will need to have more energy out of the gates and find a way to sustain that energy throughout against this Timberwolves team. Minnesota is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, so the Lakers will have to navigate against that fact.
If Los Angeles can put together a strong response in Game 2, they may be able to climb back into this series. This Lakers team has been resilient all year long, but it's time to prove themselves in the playoffs.
