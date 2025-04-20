LeBron James Slams Lakers for Blowout Loss toTimberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped the first game of their seven-game series to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in what was an extremely poor effort. After a strong first quarter, Los Angeles seemed to implode, and the Timberwolves took advantage of the situation.
More news: Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Exits Game 1 vs Lakers with Apparent Injury
It was a tough game for the entire team, and Minnesota showed why many people believed this series could be tough for the Lakers. After the game, Lakers star LeBron James called out the team for their performance after the first quarter.
"I don't think we did a good enough job after the first quarter."
After the first quarter ended, the Lakers were blitzed by the Timberwolves and found themselves in a massive hole. Los Angeles could never recover from the deficit, leading to them dropping a home game to open the series.
With the Timberwolves now holding home-court advantage over the Lakers, Los Angeles needs to buckle down if they want to win the series. It was a poor effort from pretty much the entire team, but James seemed to lack his normal energy in this matchup.
James finished the game with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks. It was an okay game for him, and he seemed to look a little off the entire night.
However, James thinks the Lakers could be more prepared for Game 2 after seeing how Minnesota came out.
"Maybe it took us one playoff game to now get a feel for it and know what type of intensity, the type of physicality is going to be brought to the game," James said after finishing with 19 points. "But that's just the way they play. So we should be more than prepared for that on Tuesday night [in Game 2]."
If the Lakers are going to beat the Timberwolves, James is going to need to put together a better performance. Los Angeles needs their star to be at his best in the postseason, especially against a tough team like the Timberwolves.
More Lakers news:
Biggest Overreactions After Lakers Embarrassing Game 1 Loss to Timberwolves
Fans React to Shocking Lakers First Half Meltdown vs Timberwolves
John Hollinger Offers Surprising Prediction For Lakers vs Timberwolves Series
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.