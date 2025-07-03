Lakers' Bronny James Addresses LeBron James' Trade Rumors
Rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers will trade four-time NBA champion LeBron James have spread as the 20-time NBA All-Star enters the final seasons of his career.
James reportedly exercised his $52.6 million player option on Sunday but has expressed he wants to win another NBA title before retiring.
After an unproductive first few days in the free agency period and the holes still remaining in Los Angeles’ roster, it does not seem like the Lakers have a chance to win the championship next season.
Therefore, James could request a trade from the team he has spent the last seven seasons with to finish his career with another ring.
In addition to the long list of accolades James has acquired throughout his career, the most unique is playing on the same team as his son Bronny James last season.
Bronny addressed the trade rumors surrounding his father on Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of stuff going around that I don’t really pay attention to,” James said to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.
“When stuff like that does come up, he just tells me to not worry about it, not even pay attention to it. Just lock in to what we have going on right now, and that's what's gonna get me better,” James added.
After the Lakers drafted him with the No. 55 overall pick in last season’s NBA draft, James played 12 games in the G League this season with the South Bay Lakers. He earned a few call-ups to the NBA, playing in 27 regular season games and two playoff games.
Whether the James duo will get another season to play alongisde each other remains unclear. The elder James has yet to request a trade but sparked even more rumors in a recent Instagram story.
James posted a photo wearing a "Welcome Home" hat, which left many fans wondering if James was referring to his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. James has played 11 seasons with the Cavaliers and may want to finish his career where it started.
Regardless, the Lakers will need to make some strong offseason moves if they want to remain as contenders next season.
