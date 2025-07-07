Lakers Insider Reveals Luka Doncic's Thoughts on Deandre Ayton Signing
After having some major issues in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they had to upgrade the center position.
In a bit of a mild surprise, Jaxson Hayes was actually brought back to be the team's backup center. Bouncy and energetic, his effectiveness likely will be better in short spurts rather than in long stretches on the court.
As for the team's starting center, Deandre Ayton was the primary target — and to no one's surprise, he inked a multi-year deal with the team.
Ayton represents a massive upgrade from what the Lakers had at the spot last year, and this newfound journey gives Ayton a chance to rebuild his image and reestablish himself as one of the more promising centers in the game.
Dan Woike of The Athletic did a deep dive into Ayton and his fit with the Lakers. Interestingly enough, Ayton has a few connections to Luka Doncic. These commonalities reportedly excite Doncic as he prepares to play the Bahamian center.
"The proven success, Ayton’s role on that 2021 Suns team, is one of the reasons why Dončić is eager about teaming up, league sources told The Athletic. The two also share an agency, WME headed by Bill Duffy, and got ready for that 2018 draft in the same hotel room."
There's a lot to like about the potential fit with Doncic and Ayton. For everything Ayton isn't, he is a very skilled player with great touch around the rim.
He's also a very good screener — which opens up the possibilities of many dribble handoffs towards the top of the key where Ayton in theory would seal off Doncic's defender allowing the Slovenian star to exploit mismatches on either side of the coin.
Doncic could opt to attack off the dribble or as a shooter, though he could also get the ball back to Ayton as the big man garners deep post position.
Ayton is long enough to be a threat on lob actions, and also active enough defensively to be a deterrent at the time for would-be drivers of the basketball.
With a far more skilled center in tow, the Lakers' offense may end up being one of the more potent units in the league next year given the firepower at JJ Redick's disposal.
