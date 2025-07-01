Lakers’ Jake LaRavia Breaks Silence After Signing With LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed former Sacramento Kings forward Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million deal, as the Pasadena, CA native recently spoke on his excitement upon heading to his hometown team.
"Hope Lakers fans as exited as I am," said LaRavia via Instagram. "Let's work."
Per ESPN Los Angeles, LaRavia moved to Indiana later in his life after being born in Southern California.
LaRavia is an exciting talent, and is coming off the best shooting season of his career, attaining 42 percent from beyond-the-arc, 47.5 percent from the field, and a true shooting percentage of .591.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton sees LaRavia as not just a cost-effective fit, but also bringing extreme value in his age, especially coming off his three-point shooting prowess.
"For the Lakers, the best part of adding LaRavia is his age. At 23, he is still coming into his own as a contributor; and if this is a straight two-year deal, the Lakers would be able to re-sign him using early Bird rights in the summer of 2027, when he'll be 25."
Shooting has always been something that L.A. hopes to have excess of on their roster each season, and LaRavia can bring just that to the purple and gold.
