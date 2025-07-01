What Does Dorian Finney-Smith Loss Mean for Lakers? Breakdown of Full Ramifications
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith signed a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets, altering the course of the Lakers' free agency.
Earlier in the offseason, Finney-Smith opted out of the final year of his current deal. He was set to make $14 million for the upcoming season, but instead, he chose to hit the free agency market.
More news: Lakers Miss Out on Free Agent Target to Clippers in $18 Million Deal
The Rockets handed the forward a deal worth $53 million, averaging out to a little over $13 million per season. The 3-and-D player opted for the long-term financial security over the slightly higher salary next season.
The loss of Finney-Smith hurts the Lakers massively, losing a player who offers value on both ends of the court and played several seasons alongside star Luka Doncic.
With the Lakers last season, the wing averaged 7.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 39.8% from the 3-point line.
Some NBA insiders predicted Finney-Smith to come back, but he found a better deal on the market and is leaving.
More news: Who Is Jake LaRavia? Everything You Need to Know About Newest Lakers Forward
Los Angeles just drafted Adou Thiero, a wing player who has a good motor on both ends of the court and provides defensive help.
While he lacks the shooting of Finney-Smith, Thiero could end up filling in some of the missing minutes in the rotation.
The Lakers are left with a hole at the wing position, but have some tools to get some help.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Los Angeles has access to the $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception and the $5.1M biannual exception.
This gives the Lakers some additional wiggle room to add some free agents. If they kept Finney-Smith, the team only had access to the $5 million tax middle exception and the biannual one.
The Lakers need some centers to add on the roster and the loss of Finney-Smith opens the door for some veteran free agents to come through.
More Lakers news: Lakers’ Primary Target Now Available This Offseason
Deandre Ayton’s Buyout Could Shift Lakers’ Free Agency Approach
Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly Not Attracting Much Trade Market Buzz
John Calipari Reveals Why Lakers’ Adou Thiero Could Be a Steal
Lakers' Austin Reaves Has Reportedly Made Decision on Contract Extension
Lakers Land Adou Thiero with 36th Pick After Massive Draft Day Trade
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.