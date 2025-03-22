Lakers' LeBron James Has Injury Status Upgraded For Bulls Game
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Chicago Bulls today as they continue their multiple-game home-stand. Los Angeles has done well so far and should be fairly rested heading into this game.
The Lakers are coming off a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last time out but they didn't have the majority of their core players. Injuries and rest have ravaged this Lakers group of late but they could be getting healthy heading into this game with Chicago.
Star forward LeBron James has been out for a few weeks after suffering a groin injury. But for the first time since the injury, James has seen his injury status be upgraded.
James is now listed as questionable for the contest and could make his return tonight.
Getting James back in the mix, even on a minute's restriction would be huge for Los Angeles. Before his injury, the Lakers were on a roll and had won eight straight games.
This team was able to hold down the fort during his recovery but getting him back would provide a huge spark. James offers a legitimate co-star to Luka Doncic and the two have already developed some strong chemistry on the court.
In addition to James, Los Angeles could be getting forward Rui Hachimura back as well. Hachimura has also been listed as questionable entering this game.
With the strong group of depth players that Los Angeles has, it makes this team very tough to play against. But health has been a crucial piece to the success and they want to be fully ready for when the postseason starts in a few weeks.
The team believes that if they can get into the postseason healthy then the sky is the limit. They are built to be very successful but they will need to be whole in order to have any chance at making noise.
We should know the official status of whether James will be returning tonight as we get closer to the start of the game.
