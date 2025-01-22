Lakers News: How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in Win over Wizards?
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to focus on just basketball. It has been very hard for them to do that with everything that has been going on with the fires out in LA.
With all of the things that have been happening around the city, it has been tough for the Lakers to play well consistently. Over the last five games, they are just 3-2.
Right now, Los Angeles sits at sixth in the Western Conference standings. They sit just two games ahead of the ninth spot, though.
The Lakers were able to take down the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. It wasn't particularly close, as the Lakers beat them 111-88.
It was such a big blowout that the Lakers were able to empty the bench and put some of the reserves in. That is the best kind of win to have.
Bronny James was able to play in the game. He has been splitting time between the Los Angeles Lakers and the South Bay Lakers, their G League team.
James played two minutes in this game against Washington. He was held scoreless on just 0-1 shooting.
Bronny did have a rebound and a steal in this game, though. He did contribute something to the stat sheet.
The Lakers would love to see James put up some better stats, but he also didn't get a lot of playing time on the court. He needs to keep putting up some stats with South Bay before he can earn consistent playing time with Los Angeles.
Los Angeles is still hoping that James will develop into a player who can contribute to the rotation in the near future. As a rookie, it was never the plan to have him play big minutes this season.
The Lakers will continue to have him split time between South Bay and Los Angeles. Playing regular basketball is the best way for James to develop his skills for the NBA game.
While he's been in the NBA, James has averaged 0.4 points, 0.3 assists, and 0.2 rebounds so far this season.
